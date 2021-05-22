Live Streaming Of La Liga Final Day Matches - Will It Be Atletico Or Real Madrid? Where To See Live

With Barcelona out of the picture, La Liga title fight is now between the two Madrid giants - Atletico and Real. On the final matchday of the 2020-21 season in Spain, leaders Atletico visit relegation-threatened Valladolid, while defending champions Real host Villarreal. (More Football News)
As things stand, Diego Simeone's Atletico lead Zinedine Zidane's side by two points. All they need to do is match Real's result, a win for a win, a draw for a draw. Even, a defeat will do no harm if Real also lose.
Elsewhere, Ronald Koeman's third-placed Barca will take on Eibar while Sevilla, looking to leapfrog the Catalan giants, face Alaves. The mid-table fight for European places, featuring Real Sociedad and Real Betis besides Villareal, will also be tightly contested.
In the early kick-off, already assured of top-flight football next season, Levante and Cadiz played out a 2-2 draw. But for Huesca, Elche, Valladolid and Eibar, the relegation fight is on.
How to watch:
TV Channels: Not available in India
Live Streaming: Facebook Watch
For global telecast and kick-off details, click HERE.
Matches:
Saturday - All matches start 9:30 PM IST
Huesca vs Valencia
Granada vs Getafe
Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Elche vs Athletic Club
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Osasuna vs Real Sociedad
Eibar vs Barcelona
Sunday (May 23)
Granada vs Getafe – 10:00 PM IST
Monday (May 24)
Sevilla vs Alaves – 12:30 AM IST
For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
How Much Would You Pay For A Kidney?
England Bowler Jofra Archer To Undergo Surgery On Right Elbow
Rahul Dravid Set To Be Head Coach For Team India During Tour Of Sri Lanka
PCB To Stage Remaining Pakistan Super League Matches In Abu Dhabi, Gets Approvals From UAE