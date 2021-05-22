Live Streaming Of La Liga Final Day Matches - Will It Be Atletico Or Real Madrid? Where To See Live

May 22, 2021
Poshan
Check matches and telecast details of La Liga 2020-21 season final matchday. Leaders Atletico Madrid enter with a two-point lead over Real Madrid at the top of the table

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 11:39 am
Atletico Madrid's head coach Diego Simone gestures during a training session in Majadahonda, outskirts of Madrid, Spain on May 21, 2021. Atletico Madrid can clinch their first Spanish league title in seven years on Saturday.
AP Photo/Manu Fernandez
2021-05-22T11:39:16+05:30

With Barcelona out of the picture, La Liga title fight is now between the two Madrid giants - Atletico and Real. On the final matchday of the 2020-21 season in Spain, leaders Atletico visit relegation-threatened Valladolid, while defending champions Real host Villarreal. (More Football News)

As things stand, Diego Simeone's Atletico lead Zinedine Zidane's side by two points. All they need to do is match Real's result, a win for a win, a draw for a draw. Even, a defeat will do no harm if Real also lose.

Elsewhere, Ronald Koeman's third-placed Barca will take on Eibar while Sevilla, looking to leapfrog the Catalan giants, face Alaves. The mid-table fight for European places, featuring Real Sociedad and Real Betis besides Villareal, will also be tightly contested.

In the early kick-off, already assured of top-flight football next season, Levante and Cadiz played out a 2-2 draw. But for Huesca, Elche, Valladolid and Eibar, the relegation fight is on.

How to watch:

TV Channels: Not available in India
Live Streaming: Facebook Watch

For global telecast and kick-off details, click HERE.

Matches:

Saturday - All matches start 9:30 PM IST

Huesca vs Valencia
Granada vs Getafe
Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid
Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Elche vs Athletic Club
Celta Vigo vs Real Betis
Osasuna vs Real Sociedad
Eibar vs Barcelona

Sunday (May 23)

Granada vs Getafe – 10:00 PM IST

Monday (May 24)

Sevilla vs Alaves – 12:30 AM IST

