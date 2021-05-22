Live Streaming Of La Liga Final Day Matches - Will It Be Atletico Or Real Madrid? Where To See Live

With Barcelona out of the picture, La Liga title fight is now between the two Madrid giants - Atletico and Real. On the final matchday of the 2020-21 season in Spain, leaders Atletico visit relegation-threatened Valladolid, while defending champions Real host Villarreal. (More Football News)

As things stand, Diego Simeone's Atletico lead Zinedine Zidane's side by two points. All they need to do is match Real's result, a win for a win, a draw for a draw. Even, a defeat will do no harm if Real also lose.

Elsewhere, Ronald Koeman's third-placed Barca will take on Eibar while Sevilla, looking to leapfrog the Catalan giants, face Alaves. The mid-table fight for European places, featuring Real Sociedad and Real Betis besides Villareal, will also be tightly contested.

In the early kick-off, already assured of top-flight football next season, Levante and Cadiz played out a 2-2 draw. But for Huesca, Elche, Valladolid and Eibar, the relegation fight is on.

How to watch:

TV Channels: Not available in India

Live Streaming: Facebook Watch

For global telecast and kick-off details, click HERE.

Matches:

Saturday - All matches start 9:30 PM IST

Huesca vs Valencia

Granada vs Getafe

Valladolid vs Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid vs Villarreal

Elche vs Athletic Club

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis

Osasuna vs Real Sociedad

Eibar vs Barcelona

Sunday (May 23)

Granada vs Getafe – 10:00 PM IST

Monday (May 24)

Sevilla vs Alaves – 12:30 AM IST

