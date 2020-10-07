Live Streaming Of Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Chennai Super Kings - Where And When To See IPL Live

Chennai Super Kings, recovering after three consecutive defeats in IPL 2020, will face Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. At this stage of the tournament, a defeat will hurt the chances of both teams to make the playoffs. Live streaming of KKR vs CSK will be available online. (STANDINGS | SCHEDULE | NEWS)



The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

The massive 10-wicket win against Kings XI Punjab will now be history for Chennai Super Kings. The 181-run stand that openers Shane Watson and Faf Du Plessis produced against KXIP at best will give the CSK openers a lot of belief. CSK has suffered from consistency. Du Plessis is the only man in the top half of the batting who has scored in almost every game. Ambati Rayudu needs to justify MS Dhoni's faith while a non-performing Kedar Jadhav is simply lucky that CSK keep backing him.

CSK's bowling has not looked all that pretty. Against a dependable KKR batting line-up consisting of Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Eoin Morgan, Deepak Chahar, Sam Curran and Shardul Thakur have to bowl better lengths. KKR have batting issues too. Sunil Narine has been a failure as an opener and skipper Dinesh Karthik has done precious little. Can we see the real Andre Russell on Wednesday?

