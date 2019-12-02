Live Streaming Of Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United: Where To See Live Football Match

Jamshedpur FC will host NorthEast United on December 2, at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, 7:30 PM IST. A win for either side will take them to top spot in the 2019-20 Indian Super League table.

Currently third with 10 points from five matches, Jamshedpur face NorthEast, who are fourth with nine points.

Ahead of the match, NorthEast head coach Robert Jarni said, "Jamshedpur is a team that has a very good balance between defence and attack and for me, they are the best team in India. It is a difficult match for us. We have prepared well for this game and we want to win". The Highlanders will reply heavily on Asamoah Gyan and Sergio Castel.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur head coach Antonio Iriondo said, "I am happy with the performance of the team. Having the ball possession is not important, our objective is to win matches and score goals. Sometimes you are not able to get the ball possession, there are a lot of phases in a match when you try to go in counter-attacks." The home side will be banking on Farukh Chaudhury, who will lead the frontline.

JRD Tata Sports Complex, on 7:30 PM IST, December 2.

Star Sports will broadcast Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United Indian Super League 2019-20 match live, on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD.

The live streaming of the Indian Super League 2019-20 match between Jamshedpur FC Vs NorthEast United will be available on Hotstar and Jio TV.