Live Streaming, England Vs New Zealand, 2019 Cricket World Cup Final: Where To Get Live Action, Live Score

England, aiming for their maiden World Cup title, clash with 2015 World Cup finalist New Zealand in the title round of the 2019 ICC World Cup on Sunday ( ). Whoever wins, there will be a new champions of the world. You can get live coverage of England vs New Zealand through live streaming, live TV and live cricket score. England vs New Zealand is scheduled to start at 3 PM IST at Lord's, London on ( ).

England will play in their first World Cup final since 1992, when they were defeated by Pakistan, after a convincing win against Australia. The omens are good for Eoin Morgan’s side, who are bidding to become the third consecutive host nation to win the tournament – following in the footsteps of India in 2011 and Australia, who co-hosted with New Zealand, in 2015.

England beat New Zealand in their final group stage game, with Jonny Bairstow’s 106 and Mark Wood’s 3/34 setting up a 119-run win.

New Zealand are set for their second straight final but will hope the result is different this year than it was four years ago, when they lost to Australia by seven wickets. The Black Caps, who finished fourth in the table with five wins from nine matches, boast a winning record against England, winning 43 ODI matches in comparison to England’s 41.

Here’s a quick look at LIVE action on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar:

After an intense battle between the top 10 cricketing sides in the world, the time has finally arrived when one team will be crowned cricket’s champions. Fans can catch all the action from the finals of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

Channels: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Bangla, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD.

For live streaming, go to HOTSTAR.com. The Hotstar app is a good way to enjoy the entire Cricket World Cup. For payment details, visit the Hotstar website.

Apart from Star Sports in the Indian sub-continent, the India vs England match will be broadcast on Sky Sports (United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland), SuperSport (South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa), OSN (Middle East & North Africa), Fox Sports Australia and Channel 9 (Australia), Willow TV (USA), Sky TV and Prime (New Zealand), Ten Sports and PTV (Pakistan), ESPN (Caribbean), Gazi TV, Maasranga and BTV (all Bangladesh), SLRC (Sri Lanka) and Fox Network Group (China and South East Asia), Digicel (Asia Pacific), Radio Television Afghanistan (Afghanistan) and Yupp TV (Continental Europe and Central Asia).