Live Streaming And India's Full Schedule On Day 3 (July 25) At Tokyo Olympics

July 24, 2021
Two Olympic medallists - MC Mary Kom and PV Sindhu will be in action on Sunday at Tokyo 2020. Get full schedule and watch them live

Outlook Web Bureau 24 July 2021, Last Updated at 8:53 pm
Rio 2016 silver medallist and women's world champion PV Sindhu will start her Tokyo 2020 campaign on Sunday (July 25).
File Photo
2021-07-24T20:53:12+05:30

India will look to add on to their medal tally on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. London 2012 boxing bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu will start their Tokyo 2020 campaigns.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News | Day 2 Highlights

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has given India a historic start by winning a medal (silver) on the first day of an Olympics. Can Mary Kom, Sindhu and Olympic debutant Manu Bhaker keep the ball rolling?

Here's India full schedule on Day 3 of Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (July 25). All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST):

Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak in Women's qualification round - 6:30 AM IST onwards

Badminton

Women's singles group play: PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova - 7:10 AM IST

Boxing

Men’s Lightweight (57-63 kg): Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack - 3:06 PM IST

Women’s flyweight (48-51 kg): MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez - 1:30 PM IST

Hockey

Men's group play: India vs Australia - 3:00 PM IST

Rowing

Men: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in lightweight double sculls repechage - 6:30 AM IST onwards

Sailing

Men's laser standard: Vishnu Saravanan

Round 1 and 2 - 11:05 AM IST onwards

Women's laser radial: Nethra Kumanan

Round 1 and 2 - 8:35 AM IST onwards

Shooting

Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar

Qualification: 9:30 AM IST

Final: 12:00 PM IST

Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal

Qualification: 5:30 AM IST

Final: 7:45 AM IST

Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh

Qualification Day 1 - 6:30 AM IST

Swimming

Men’s 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj

Heat 3 - 4:26 PM IST

Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel

Heat 1  - 3:32 PM IST

Table tennis

Men's singles: G Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang - 10:30 AM IST

Women's singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska - 12:00 PM IST

Tennis

Women's doubles: Liudmyla Kichenok/ Nadiia Kichenok vs Sania Mirza/ Ankita Raina - 7:30 AM IST

LIVE WATCH TOKYO 2020

Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.

Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will also simulcast the events.

On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 Medal Standings And Where India Stands

P.V. Sindhu Mary Kom Tokyo India At Olympic Games Tokyo Olympics Tokyo 2020

