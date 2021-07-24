Live Streaming And India's Full Schedule On Day 3 (July 25) At Tokyo Olympics

India will look to add on to their medal tally on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. London 2012 boxing bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu will start their Tokyo 2020 campaigns.
Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News | Day 2 Highlights
Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has given India a historic start by winning a medal (silver) on the first day of an Olympics. Can Mary Kom, Sindhu and Olympic debutant Manu Bhaker keep the ball rolling?
Here's India full schedule on Day 3 of Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (July 25). All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST):
Artistic Gymnastics
Pranati Nayak in Women's qualification round - 6:30 AM IST onwards
Badminton
Women's singles group play: PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova - 7:10 AM IST
Boxing
Men’s Lightweight (57-63 kg): Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack - 3:06 PM IST
Women’s flyweight (48-51 kg): MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez - 1:30 PM IST
Hockey
Men's group play: India vs Australia - 3:00 PM IST
Rowing
Men: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in lightweight double sculls repechage - 6:30 AM IST onwards
Sailing
Men's laser standard: Vishnu Saravanan
Round 1 and 2 - 11:05 AM IST onwards
Women's laser radial: Nethra Kumanan
Round 1 and 2 - 8:35 AM IST onwards
Shooting
Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar
Qualification: 9:30 AM IST
Final: 12:00 PM IST
Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal
Qualification: 5:30 AM IST
Final: 7:45 AM IST
Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh
Qualification Day 1 - 6:30 AM IST
Swimming
Men’s 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj
Heat 3 - 4:26 PM IST
Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel
Heat 1 - 3:32 PM IST
Table tennis
Men's singles: G Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang - 10:30 AM IST
Women's singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska - 12:00 PM IST
Tennis
Women's doubles: Liudmyla Kichenok/ Nadiia Kichenok vs Sania Mirza/ Ankita Raina - 7:30 AM IST
