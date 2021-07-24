Live Streaming And India's Full Schedule On Day 3 (July 25) At Tokyo Olympics

India will look to add on to their medal tally on Day 3 of Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. London 2012 boxing bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and Rio 2016 badminton silver medallist PV Sindhu will start their Tokyo 2020 campaigns.

Tokyo Olympics | Full Schedule | Sports News | Day 2 Highlights

Weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu has given India a historic start by winning a medal (silver) on the first day of an Olympics. Can Mary Kom, Sindhu and Olympic debutant Manu Bhaker keep the ball rolling?



Here's India full schedule on Day 3 of Tokyo 2020 on Sunday (July 25). All times are in Indian Standard Time (IST):



Artistic Gymnastics

Pranati Nayak in Women's qualification round - 6:30 AM IST onwards



Badminton



Women's singles group play: PV Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova - 7:10 AM IST



Boxing



Men’s Lightweight (57-63 kg): Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack - 3:06 PM IST



Women’s flyweight (48-51 kg): MC Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez - 1:30 PM IST



Hockey



Men's group play: India vs Australia - 3:00 PM IST



Rowing



Men: Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in lightweight double sculls repechage - 6:30 AM IST onwards



Sailing

Men's laser standard: Vishnu Saravanan



Round 1 and 2 - 11:05 AM IST onwards



Women's laser radial: Nethra Kumanan



Round 1 and 2 - 8:35 AM IST onwards



Shooting



Men’s 10m Air Rifle: Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar



Qualification: 9:30 AM IST



Final: 12:00 PM IST



Women’s 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal



Qualification: 5:30 AM IST



Final: 7:45 AM IST



Men's Skeet: Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh



Qualification Day 1 - 6:30 AM IST



Swimming



Men’s 100m backstroke: Srihari Nataraj



Heat 3 - 4:26 PM IST



Women’s 100m backstroke: Maana Patel



Heat 1 - 3:32 PM IST



Table tennis



Men's singles: G Sathiyan vs Lam Siu Hang - 10:30 AM IST



Women's singles: Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska - 12:00 PM IST



Tennis



Women's doubles: Liudmyla Kichenok/ Nadiia Kichenok vs Sania Mirza/ Ankita Raina - 7:30 AM IST



LIVE WATCH TOKYO 2020



Tokyo 2020 Olympics will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India.



Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages as well. National broadcasters Doordarshan (DD Sports and DD National) will also simulcast the events.



On the digital platform, live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics will be available on Sony Liv.

