Australia take on Pakistan in a ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 game at Taunton today. India ended Australia's 10-match winning ODI run with a 36-run victory at The Oval last week. Pakistan, on the other hand, were left frustrated when their match against Sri Lanka was washed out after defeating hosts England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Get live updates and live score of Australia Vs Pakistan here (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

16:28 hrs IST: SIX! Tossed up from Hafeez, Finch backs away and launches it into the long-on stands for a maximum. Expensive over from the Pakistan spinner, 14 off it. Australia are 136/0 after 21 overs. Hasan Ali is back into the attack.

16:21 hrs IST: Ten runs off the last 12 balls. Australia are 117/0 after 19 overs. Finch 63*, Warner 42*

Here's Shikhar Dhawan's message to his fans after being ruled out of the next two matches (at least). Definitely a big blow to India. KL Rahul will have to shoulder a big responsibility.

16:13 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - This is the first 100-run opening partnership against Pakistan in a World Cup match in 23 years (Courtesy: Cricbuzz).

16:12 hrs IST: FOUR! That's fifty for Finch. What an innings it has been from the 32-year-old. Looks determined to get a big one here. Australia are 107/0 after 17 overs. Time for drinks!

16:07 hrs IST: FOUR! Overpitched from Shaheen, Finch comes forward and drives it past the fielder at mid-on. Enters 40s. Australia are 91/0 after 16 overs. Some spin now. Mohammad Hafeez comes into the attack.

16:03 hrs IST: Wahab keeps it tight. Australia are 87/0 after 15 overs. Shaheen again. He has given away 35 runs off his first 24 deliveries.

15:58 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Shaheen and Warner pulls it in the gap behind square. Australia are 83/0 after 14 overs. Warner 38*, Finch 37*

15:54 hrs IST: Consecutive boundaries from Finch. Asif Ali drops the Australia captain at first slip. How costly will it prove to be? Eleven runs off Wahab's third over. Australia are 76/0 ater 13 overs.

15:50 hrs IST: Would say more than a good start for the Aussies. Not losing a wicket has been a big boost. If Finch and Warner can continue for another 8-10 overs, expect the defending champs to score anywhere around 350-370.

15:46 hrs IST: Another good over from Wahab, only four off it. Australia are 60/0 after 11 overs. Shaheen Afridi comes back into the attack.

15:42 hrs IST: FOUR! LEG BYES. This is poor bowling from Hasan. Has been leaking runs, and hasn't taken a wicket so far in the tournament. Australia are 56/0 after the first Powerplay. Pakistan desperately need a wicket here.

15:37 hrs IST: Great start from Wahab, just two off his first six balls. Australia are 49/0 after 9 overs. Warner 24*, Finch 22*. Hasan to continue.

15:33 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of a length delivery from Hasan and Warner times it through the covers. Moves into 20s. Australia are 47/0 after 8 overs. Wahab Riaz comes into the attack.

15:29 hrs IST: FOUR! Too straight from Amir, down leg, Warner works it behind deep square leg for a boundary. Looks in good form! Australia are 36/0 after 7 overs.

15:24 hrs IST: Tidy over from Hasan, only one run off it. Australia are 28/0 ater 6 overs. Finch 15*, Warner 12*. Amir again.

15:21 hrs IST: Another maiden from Amir. No margin of error. Finch struggling against him. Warner has so far faced just one delivery off Amir. Australia are 27/0 after 5 overs. First change in bowling. Hasan Ali comes into the attack.

15:17 hrs IST: FOUR! Short from Shaheen, Warner gets into position early and smacks it through mid-wicket. Two off the last delivery for the former Australia vice-captain. Costly over from the Pakistani, 17 runs off it. Australia are 27/0 after 4 overs.

15:12 hrs IST: Another impressive over from Amir. Get a feeling something is going to happen here. Australia are 10/0 after 3 overs. Warner 5*, Finch 4*. Shaheen to continue.

15:08 hrs IST: FOUR! Short of length from Afridi and Warner pulls it behind square leg for his first boundary of the day. Finch gets off the mark with a single off the last ball. Australia are 7/0 after 2 overs.

15:04 hrs IST: Good start from Amir. Maiden. Australia are 0/0 after the first over. Shaheen Afridi comes into the attack.

15:02 hrs IST: Straightaway some shape for Amir. Wasim Akram says from the commentary box "that's the length, that's the line" to bowl to the Australian captain.

15:00 hrs IST: Time for live action. Aaron Finch to take strike. Mohammad Amir to begin the proceedings.

14:38 hrs IST: Playing XIs

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Shaun Marsh, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(w), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson

14:33 hrs IST: Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field

14:20 hrs IST: The pitch (looks green) has been under covers for two days. Win the toss and field first - something Finch and Sarfaraz would be looking to do.

14:15 hrs IST: We'll have the toss in 15 minutes.

14:05 hrs IST: Against England, Pakistan looked an entirely different team from the one that turned up against the West Indies. There were healthy partnerships all the way down the top six and they were backed up by the bowlers who never let the mighty England batting line-up off the hook.

13:55 hrs IST: Pakistan and Australia have met four times before in World Cup matches in England, winning two each.

13:42 hrs IST: WHAT THEY SAID -

Australia captain Aaron Finch: "I think Pakistan are obviously a very dangerous side. We've seen consistently throughout, especially ICC tournaments, that they win a lot of games and they get themselves in a position to win the tournament. And they had a great Champions Trophy. So regardless of what kind of form Pakistan go in with, they're always incredibly dangerous."

Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed: "Our morale is very high, we have momentum. So hopefully we'll do very well against them tomorrow. We can't control the weather, but definitely if the match is shortened, the plan changes."

13:30 hrs IST: BIG NUMBER - Australia have won 14 of their last 15 ODI clashes against Pakistan, including their last eight in a row and most recently a 5-0 series whitewash in the UAE.

13:19 hrs IST: STAT ATTACK - Steve Smith has reached 50 in seven of his last eight World Cup matches.

13:12 hrs IST: Hello and welcome to Outlook's live coverage of the 2019 Cricket World Cup match between defending champions Australia and Pakistan.

Australia eased to a seven-wicket win over Afghanistan and defeated West Indies by 15 runs before losing to India, getting bowled out for 316 in reply to India’s 352/5.

Pakistan started their campaign with a seven-wicket drubbing at the hands of Windies after being dismissed for only 105, but beat England by 14 runs. Their next match against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain.

With showers expected today, it appears unlikely a full match will be possible at Taunton.

Pakistan have no major injury concerns. For Australia, Marcus Stoinis suffered a side strain in the match against India and has been ruled out of the clash against Pakistan. All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to join Australia’s squad as a backup for Stoinis.