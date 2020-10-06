Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals come into Tuesday's match with contrasting forms. RR suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore while Mumbai successfully defended a total at Sharjah against the Sun Risers Hyderabad. The Royals, with two wins from four matches, will be eager to get two more points against a team they’ve had a good recent record. RR's batting, still without Ben Stokes, has looked over-dependent on Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. Rahul Tewatia has produced some quick runs but if RR have to keep their campaign on course, two from top six must bat deep. Here Robin Uthappa has been a failure. RR must deal well with Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar. MI, looking for their third straight win, are getting better with every game. Their batting powerhouse has been led by skipper Rohit Sharma and almost everyone in the top order, including Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have contributed. Ishan Kishan has grabbed his chance with both hands and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have gone berserk, sometimes more explosive than Kieron Pollard. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of MI vs RR from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | SCHEDULE)

