MI Vs RR, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: Mumbai Look For Hattrick Of Wins, Rajasthan Redemption

October 06, 2020
Still without Ben Stokes, can Rajasthan Royals stop their losing streak against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi tonight? Get live cricket scores of MI vs RR here

Rohit Sharma and Steve Smith
2020-10-06T16:58:16+05:30

Rajasthan Royals, still without Ben Stokes, will have to produce their best cricket on Tuesday night to stop Mumbai Indians from scoring their third straight win in IPL 2020. Coming off a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore, RR have been struggling with their top-order batting and the likes of Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson will have their task cut out against a Mumbai Indians attack that has a Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya for variety. A win on Tuesday will take MI to the top of the table and on current form, that's a big possibility. MI's batting has been led by skipper Rohit Sharma and almost everyone in the top order, including Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav have contributed. Ishan Kishan has grabbed his chance with both hands and the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- have gone berserk, sometimes more explosive than Kieron Pollard. Get live cricket scores and live ball-by-ball commentary of MI vs RR from Abu Dhabi. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS

Mumbai Indians Vs Rajasthan Royals, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball-By-Ball Commentary, Abu Dhabi

