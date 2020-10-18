October 18, 2020
Corona
Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: All Eyes On Chris Gayle In Dubai

Mumbai Indians face Kings XI Punjab in Dubai. It's a battle of IPL's biggest hitters. Follow live cricket scores of MI vs KXIP here

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2020
Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul
2020-10-18T14:27:06+05:30

IPL table toppers Mumbai Indians face Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday night knowing full well that KXIP have the firepower to cause an upset. Sunday night's game in Dubai promises to see tall scores considering the top batsmen of IPL 2020 feature on either side. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, who have slammed centuries in this edition of the IPL, have given Kings XI Punjab solid starts and will once again be their team's biggest batting hope. Chris Gayle entertained with a breezy fifty in his first match of the tournament and MI will be wary of the burly Jamaican who can be a match-winner on his day. But Gayle will be seriously tested by MI's bowling attack where Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have been outstanding. Rahul Chahar's leg-spin will also be a threat. Mumbai's big hitters are all in good form and Rohit Sharma once showed what he is capable of when MI thrashed Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets on Friday in Abu Dhabi. Quinton de Kock has given MI blazing starts and it will be a challenge for KXIP pace spearhead Mohammad Shami to contain the South African. Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their first leg clash in IPL 2020. Get here live cricket scores of MI vs KXIP here. (Live Scorecard Points Table | News)

Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai

