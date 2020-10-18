Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai

Sunday's second IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab promises to be one between the tournament's biggest hitters. Both teams are have won their last games but all eyes will be on KXIP's Chris Gayle, who smacked a whirlwind fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chris Gayle's breezy knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore was decisive for KXIP's last-ball win on Thursday but he will be seriously tested against MI's Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, both in great form and among the leading run getters in IPL 2020, have to shoulder KXIP's batting responsibilities against the strongest pace attack in the tournament. Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their first leg clash in IPL 2020. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of MI vs KXIP here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

