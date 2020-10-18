October 18, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai

Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai

It's Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday night. Can KXIP upset table toppers MI? Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of MI vs KXIP here

Outlook Web Bureau 18 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai
Chris Gayle and KL Rahul
Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary, Mumbai Indians Vs Kings XI Punjab, Dubai
outlookindia.com
2020-10-18T14:27:50+05:30

Sunday's second IPL 2020 match between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab promises to be one between the tournament's biggest hitters. Both teams are have won their last games but all eyes will be on KXIP's Chris Gayle, who smacked a whirlwind fifty against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Chris Gayle's breezy knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore was decisive for KXIP's last-ball win on Thursday but he will be seriously tested against MI's Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile/James Pattinson. Openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, both in great form and among the leading run getters in IPL 2020, have to shoulder KXIP's batting responsibilities against the strongest pace attack in the tournament. Mumbai Indians defeated Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs in their first leg clash in IPL 2020. Get here live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of MI vs KXIP here. (Live Blog | Points Table | News)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

SRH Vs KKR, Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2020: Hyderabad Bowl First Against Kolkata

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Rohit Sharma KL Rahul Chris Gayle Hardik Pandya Kieron Pollard Mayank Agarwal Ravi Bishnoi Mohammed Shami Dubai UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Mumbai Indians (MI) Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Live Blog Live Score T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos