Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals In Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary

Sunday's blockbuster game between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals will be one to decide which team keeps its position on top of the points table. The MI vs DC match will be a contest between two of the best balanced teams in IPL. Both sides are well-matched in batting, bowling and fielding. After their defeat in the first match against Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians have come back stronger with four wins from six games. Delhi Capitals have five wins from six games and currently are No. 1 in the standings. The presence of all-rounders like the Pandya brothers -- Hardik and Krunal -- and Kieron Pollard for MI and Marcus Stoinis and Axar Patel for DC, gives the teams tremendous balance. But what has stood out has been death bowling. If Mumbai have a Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, Delhi have Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. Get live cricket scores and ball by ball updates of Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

