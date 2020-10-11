October 11, 2020
Corona
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Cricket Live Scores: Big Hitters On Show In Abu Dhabi

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the two best teams in IPL 2020 so far. Follow cricket live scores and ball by ball commentary of MI vs DC match in Abu Dhabi here

Outlook Web Bureau 11 October 2020
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Cricket Live Scores: Big Hitters On Show In Abu Dhabi
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer
Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals, IPL 2020, Cricket Live Scores: Big Hitters On Show In Abu Dhabi
2020-10-11T14:53:01+05:30

This is going to be one edge-of-the-seat thriller in Abu Dhabi tonight. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will feature in a blockbuster of an IPL 2020 game considering their batsmen have been on rampage, bowlers on target and fielding almost perfect. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are evenly poised against each other, with each having won 12 of their 24 previous meetings in the IPL. Man-to-man, the teams are equally matched. Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma have led DC and MI from the front but it's the depth that the teams have make the teams so formidable. This will be a contest between the game's top all-rounders -- Hardik Pandya (MI) and Marcus Stoinis (DC). It will also see a match-up between the tournament's top death bowlers -- Kagiso Rabada (DC) and Jasprit Bumrah. And young leg-spinner Rahul Chahar (MI) will have his match in Axar Patel (Delhi). Follow cricket live scores of MI vs DC here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | CRICKET NEWS)

Mumbai Indians Vs Delhi Capitals In Abu Dhabi, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary

