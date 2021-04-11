Live Cricket Scores, IPL 2021, SRH Vs KKR: Watchful Start From KKR Openers Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to field first against Kolkata Knight Riders in the third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 at Chepauk, Chennai on Sunday. The match will witness a fascinating clash between Warner and Harbhajan Singh, who is making his KKR debut tonight. Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Mohammad Nabi, Adil Rashid are the overseas players for SRH, while Pat Cummins, Andre Russell, captain Eoin Morgan, and former SRH all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan are the four foreigners in the KKR XI. Chepauk has not been a favourite hunting ground for both the team. SRH haven’t won at Chepauk in three attempts and KKR have lost seven out of their nine IPL games here. But one man who will relish this ground is Harbhajan. The veteran spinner has played a lot of cricket in Chennai Super Kings colours and will be a potent force in Morgan’s arsenal. Harbhajan, who has bowled with the new ball, has dismissed SRH skipper Warner four times in IPL. Apart from the expected Harbhajan vs Warner battle, the SRH v KKR contest will see several other mini battles as both teams look to make a winning start in IPL 2021. Both teams have exciting players and SRH will be happy to welcome back veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who was in solid form in the recently concluded India vs England ODIs. This will be Morgan’s first full season as KKR captain. Get live cricket scores and live updates of SRH v KKR here

7:07 PM IST: Harbhajan Singh is making his KKR debut tonight. Here are the playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha (w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Sandeep Sharma.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (w), Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy.

7:03 PM IST: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner wins the toss and they will bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders. Harbhajan Singh makes his KKR debut today.

