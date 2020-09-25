Live, IPL 2020: Where To Get Live Streaming Of KKR Vs SRH

Former champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking for their first win in IPL 2020 when they go clash in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Live streaming of KKR vs SRH will be available online. (SCHEDULE | STANDINGS | NEWS)

The KKR vs SRH match can be seen live on TV as well as online. Live streaming will start at 7.30 PM IST. It will be available on Star Sports' OTT channel, Disney Hotstar. You can watch live streaming on your smartphone or smart TV by downloading the Hotstar app. There will be a fee for viewing IPL matches live.

IPL 2020 matches are being broadcast live on the Star Sports network in India. Fans can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD TV channels.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost their first match against Mumbai Indians. It was below par show from KKR and one could not see the explosive Andre Russell in full bloom. Also England's Eoin Morgan looked rusty.

KKR bowling also looked average, especially their most expensive buy -- Pat Cummins. Overall, KKR's first match performance was nothing to write home about. Against SRH, KKR captain Dinesh Karthik will have a good chance to bounce back.

Sunrisers captain David Warner will look for both luck and support from his teammates. Warner was run-out in a bizarre manner and will hope to play an explosive knock.

Watch KKR vs SRH live from Abu Dhabi.

