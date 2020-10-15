IPL 2020, Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Kings XI Punjab, Sharjah: Live Cricket Scores, Live Ball By Ball Commentary

October 15, 2020
Corona
Languishing at the bottom of the IPL 2020 table, Kings XI Punjab must beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in Sharjah on Thursday to remain afloat. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KXIP here

Outlook Web Bureau 15 October 2020
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul
2020-10-15T18:56:14+05:30

With their backs to the wall despite some solid batting performances upfront in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab find themselves at the bottom of the points table. KXIP's only win in seven matches came against Royal Challengers Bangalore on September 24. It was a massive 97-run win and skipper KL Rahul had smashed a record unbeaten 132 in Dubai. But fortunes plummeted for KXIP after that and the team has suffered either from poor bowling or inconsistent batting. Middle-order blues have hurt Kings XI Punjab. Glenn Maxwell has been a big flop and the fourth foreigner -- Sheldon Cottrell or Chris Jordan -- have done precious little. Chris Gayle is expected to make a timely entry. It will be his first match of this IPL season and a big knock is due from the Jamaican who calls him the 'Universe Boss' of cricket. RCB has gone from strength to strength. Five wins from seven matches itself tell a story but Virat Kohli's team looks very well balanced in all departments of the game. Kohli himself has been scoring consistently and his partnership with superman AB De Villiers have proved decisive. If KXIP bowlers can contain this RCB batting line-up, half the job would be done in Sharjah on Thursday. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KXIP here. (LIVE BLOG | POINTS TALLY | NEWS)

Next Story >>

Live, IPL 2020, RCB Vs KXIP: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch On For Bangalore; 18/0 (2)

