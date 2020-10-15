Live, IPL 2020, RCB Vs KXIP: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch On For Bangalore; 18/0 (2)

It's crisis time for Kings XI Punjab. KL Rahul's team cannot afford another defeat in IPL 2020 if they want to stay afloat and stay in contention for a playoff berth. In Sharjah on Thursday, KXIP run into the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore who are one of the top three teams in this tournament. KXIP had routed RCB by 97 runs when they met in Dubai on September 24. Rahul scored a record century and KXIP made a dream start. As things stand, that is the only win the Kings have in seven matches so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore will start overwhelming favourites on Thursday on the strength of their recent performances. Virat Kohli and AB De Villiers have led the batting charge with aplomb and RCB's young all-rounder Washington Sundar has added to the bowling attack that is being spearheaded by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. There is good news for KXIP, Chris Gayle is fit and raring to play his first IPL match of the season. KXIP needs a middle-order batsman to fire. Gayle's inclusion will give Rahul options at the top. Kohli will surely be wary of his ex-RCB teammate, Gayle's explosive power. Follow live cricket scores and live ball by ball commentary of RCB vs KXIP here. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TALLY | CRICKET NEWS)

7:03 PM IST: Virat Kohli wins the toss and RCB will bat first.

7:08 PM IST: Big news. Chris Gayle, as expected, is playing.

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

KXIP: KXIP: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

