Welcome to the live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and King XI Punjab (KXIP). Here are the live updates and live cricket score of SRH Vs KXIP IPL match.

The match starts at 8:00 PM IST. Toss will be at 7:30.

Preview

Both SRH and KXIP have enjoyed good starts to the IPL 2019 but failed to keep the momentum as the season wore on. And now, they find themselves in a tight spot with only two playoff spots available after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) assured themselves of top-four finishes.

There are as many as four teams on 10 points with SRH leading the pack at fourth, thanks to a better net run-rate. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are fifth, followed by KXIP and Rajasthan Royals (RR), even though both the SunRisers and Kings XI have one game in hand.

When they meet each other in Hyderabad tonight, it will become a mid-table tussle which will have season lasting impacts.

SRH had to face a crushing seven-wicket in their last encounter against RR in Jaipur. Defending 161, SRH bowlers struggled to get breakthroughs as RR easily reached the target with five balls to spare.

KXIOP also faced defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous encounter in Bengaluru. Chasing a massive 203-run target, the visitors managed to score 185/7, thus losing the match by 17 runs.

For SRH, this is the last game where they can avail the services of David Warner before he leaves home for Australia's World Cup preparations alongside Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis.

Since his comeback from ball tampering ban, Warner has scored 611 runs in the tournament so far and is the current 'Orange Cap' holder.

But the immediate concern of the last year's finalists is their middle-order crisis. Skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out in most games due to injury, will like to get the best out of Warner, one last time this season which will be like a shot in the arm as far as their qualification is concerned.

Just like Sunrisers, KXIP' batting is top heavy which has been reflected in their performance throughout the season.

Openers Chris Gayle (444 runs) and KL Rahul (441 runs) have done the bulk of the scoring apart from Mayank Agarwal (262), who has come good occasionally.

KXIP, led by their mercurial skipper Ravichandran Ashwin, will be aiming to be more consistent in winning key moments of the game.

Squads

SunRisers Hyderabad: Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, David Warner, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson (c), Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Sandeep Sharma, Ricky Bhui, Deepak Hooda, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Rashid Khan, K Khaleel Ahmed, Abhishek Sharma

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, Moises Henriques, Ravichandran Ashwin (c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, David Miller, Mohammed Shami, Karun Nair, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Murugan Ashwin, Ankit Rajpoot, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Andrew Tye, Sam Curran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Agnivesh Ayachi, Darshan Nalkande, Varun Chakravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar