ISL 2019-20 HIGHLIGHTS, FC Goa 2-1 ATK: Mourtada Fall Header Gives Gaurs Deserved Win Over Two-Time Champions

After a quiet first-half which was dominated for FC Goa, the floodgates were open after Mourtada Fall scored a brilliant header at the hour mark. Then ATK hit back with sub Jobby Justin scoring in the 64th. Ferran Corominas made it 2-1 for the hosts two minutes later. The win helped Gaurs take top spot in the table. The match ended with some bad blood, with the managers Sergio Lobera and Antonio Habas in a nasty verbal fight. Yea, Lobera is unbeaten against the two-time champions. Tomorrow with another biggie. Holders Bengaluru FC play host to Mumbai City of City Football Group.

Catch highlights of FC Goa (FCG) Vs ATK (ATK) match here.

Full-Time - FC Goa 2-1 ATK

90+7' - Mourtada Fall is the hero of the match. He's brilliant tonight. That goal and some brilliant defending work at the back. Deserved. Referee giving crucial minutes to ATK. A free-kick to ATK inside their own half. A long delivery in the 96th minute. And Fall clears away with a skier. And a huge win for FC Goa. Now they lead the table. And it's 3-3 in the head-to-head against the two-time champions.

90+3' - ATK continue to press. FC Goa win the possession back, and Edu Bedia marches on. He's tackled, but keeps the ball in and Brandon Fernandes moves to the corner. Sensible play. And corner.

90' - Four minutes added on. ATK looking for the second equaliser. Good clearance from Brandon Fernandes. Then, he's down. Hamstring? Moments ago, Edu Bedia replaces Hugo Boumous.

88' - Ahmed Jahouh dispossess Jobby Justin inside Goa half and finds Lenny Rodrigues with a long ball. Lenny then goes for a long-ranger. Poor attempt. Well over the bar.

86' - Sub for FC Goa. Seminlen Doungel replaces Ferran Corominas.

85' - Sub for ATK. Balwant Singh replaces Javier Hernandez. A free-kick for ATK but Mohammad Nawaz comes into play. FC Goa launch their own attack with Manvir Singh on the run. He beats Pritam Kotal and goes solo against Arindam Bhattacharja. ATK goalie's outstretched leg denies a third for Goa.

82' - What a chance! FC Goa are on top, in every sense now. Win a loose ball at the centre, then Manvir Singh controls a high ball from Hugo Boumous at the edge of the box. He takes some time to find fellow attackers. But Jayesh Rana makes the all-important block Brandon Fernandes shot at the far post and corner for FC Goa.

79' - Sub for ATK. Jayesh Rana on for Sehnaj Singh. Moments ago, Manvir Singh, FC Goa's super-sub, finds himself with a brilliant chance to increase the lead. He finds a ball from Hugo Boumas inside the box, but wastes it by taking too much time to find the space.

76' - Yellow card for Ahmed Jahouh for his extended arm. Jobby Justin making the most out of it. Strange call from the referee. Then, David Williams almost restores the parity with a left-footed attempt from close range. Corner. And Mohammad Nawaz makes good take.

72' - Change for Goa. Strange one. Manvir Singh is on for Jackichand Telem. Moments ago, Edu Garcia finds Javier Hernandez inside the box, who forces Mohammad Nawaz to produce a good save.

68' - Javier Hernandez brings down Ferran Corominas as the match reaches a fever pitch.

66' - GOAL fest in Goa. What a game. Ferran Corominas scores to restore FC goa's lead. A free-kick for Goa inside the ATK half. Hugo Boumous sends in a cross for Coro and brilliant finish to beat Arindam Bhattacharja.

64' - Sub for ATK. Jobby Justin on for Jobby Justin. GOAL!! Jobby Justin arrives and scores. That's a masterstroke from ATK. Roy Krishna is brought down by Mourtada Fall, but the ball lands into Jobby's path. And he beats the goal with a cool finish.

60' -GOAL !!! Brandon Fernandes delivers from the right, and from the following play, Prabir Das handles the ball while blocking Jackichand Telem's delivery. Free-kick. And what a set-play. A well-deserved lead for the hosts. Mourtada Fall outmuscles ATK skipper Agustin Iniguez at the far corner and buries the opener. A firm header. Inch-perfect delivery from Brandon Fernandes.

58' - This is a brilliant play from Goa, using every part of the ground. Then win a corner.

56' - Late tackle from Seriton Fernandes on Michael Soosairaj. No booking. The referee gives an earful to Fernandes. Lucky Fernandes. Soosairaj off the pitch to get medical care.

54' - Edu Garcia losses possession soon after winning the ball. And Goa are on it again, dictating the terms, but without scoring. Meanwhile, ATK assistance coach has been warned.

52' - Roy Krishna on the floor after getting a rough challenge from Mourtada Fall. Nothing to worry though. From the restart. Jackichand Telem cuts inside and tries to send in a cross, but good body block from Pritam Kotal.

50' - Another CHANCE for Goa. Jackichand Telem beats a couple of ATK defenders but he commits too much, and from the rebound, Hugo Boumous goes for the ball. And it fails to hit the target. Over the bar.

49' - What a CHANCE. Hugo Boumous sends in a very good cross for Jackichand Telem on the right-flank, but the Indian fails to control the ball. Goal kick for ATK.

47' - Early free-kick at the centre of FC Goa. Edu Garcia's delivery and easy take for Mohammad Nawaz.

46' - Players are back for the second-half. No changes in the half-time.

8:26 PM IST: FG Goa controlled the game in the first half with Jackichand Telem and Hugo Boumous running the show. Jacki was a pure menace on the right flank, and with every little space he found, he tried to make something. But the team's failures in the box proved detrimental. The fact - no shot on target. For ATK, they will be happy going into the break without conceding a goal. What they need is a one half-chance, a ball slipping through the Goa defence. By the way, David Williams, Michael Soorairaj and Roy Krishna were silent.



First-Half - FC Goa 0-0 ATK

45+1' - Another Goa attack, and again, a poor effort in the final attempt. Break time in Margao.

45' - Brave defending from Seriton Fernandes to block and win the ball back from David Williams after a quick ATK counter-attack. This is what ATK have been waiting, to land the sucker punch. Goa committing all the men forward were found poorly manned in the defensive line. One minute added.

43' - Goa on the ball. Good build-up, then Brandon Fernandes wastes it all by playing a directionless through ball.

40' - Jackichand Telem once again beats Michael Soosairaj on the right flank with his sheer pace. Goa winger is down inside the box, but no call. Soosairaj is lucky. No claim from Goa. And instead, given a goal kick.

38' - FG Goa still making the noises. Brandon Fernandes tries to beat defenders at the top of the ATK box, but is brought down. No call from the referee.

36' - ATK win a free-kick just outside the Goa box. On the far post, Ahmed Jahouh raises tall to clear the danger with a firm header. Then, Goa launch a move. Brandon Fernandes finds Ferran Corominas with a long ball, but the Spaniard is caught off-side.

33' - Jackichand Telem toys with Michael Soosairaj on the right flank then sends in a cross for Hugo Boumous. But Boumous fails to connect his volley. Brilliant play from Goa.

31' - Yellow card for Sehnaj Singh. Going for a header, he not only shoulders Hugo Boumous but also kicks with his knee. Another quick counter and corner for Goa. Brandon Fernandes delivers but ATK are doing just enough to deny Goa the opener.

28' - ATK get a free-kick inside the Goa half, but nothing comes of it. Instead, they are tested by a quick Goa counter.

27' - This time, a long corner from Brandon Fernandes. Hugo Boumous gets his sight on the goal and goes but misses the target.

26' - Mourtada Fall under pressure from a couple of ATK players inside the Goa box. Luckily for him, Mohammad Nawaz arrives him to bail out. And a Jackichand Telem starts an attack, but his cross fails to find an attacker inside the ATK box. But wins a corner.

24' - Jackichand Telem tries to control a long ball from a set-piece but Michael Soosairaj arrives to disturb him and the ATK player concedes a corner. A soft one. From the set play, Hugo Boumous fails to keep the ball in play. Goal kick for ATK.

21' - Another Goa move with Carlos Pena making a good run inside the ATK half. Ahmed Jahouh gets the ball on the right flank and sends in a low cross for Ferran Corominas. But Arindam Bhattacharja gets to the ball first.

19' - Pritam Kotal once again with a crucial block. Carlos Pena goes for the goal with his left foot, only to find Kotal on the path. From the rebound, Mandar Rao Dessai gets a great run but instead of shooting, he relays it for one of his team-mates and ATK get the clearance.

16' - ATK on the move. Roy Krishna beats Carlos Pena on the ball, but the Spaniard recovers to win the back the ball.

14' - Good defending from Salam Ranjan to end Jackichand Telem's run. On the counter, Javier Hernandez is brought down by a sliding Seriton Fernandes. Goa player is booked. Free kick for ATK.

12' - Ferran Corominas with a brilliant run, beats a couple of defenders outside the box, then finds Jackichand Telem. And that's all. Pritam Kotal makes a crucial clearance.

11' - Salam Ranjan is having a tough time against pacy Goa flankers. A little while Agustin Iniguez got the yellow card for dissent in the run-up to the Goa corner kick.

9' - Short corner and after few passes outside the box, Brandon Fernandes sends in a cross across the face of the face, and it goes out for a goal kick.

8' - Hugo Boumous gets beautiful through ball, then finds Jackichand Telem on the right flank. The Manipur flanker's cross is blocked by Pritam Kotal for a corner.

6' - Hugo Boumous, in the heart of Goa midfield, is getting a feel of the ball with some twists and turns. But he fails to control a long ball, heading it away for a throw-in.

4' - FG Goa on a good move involving Ferran Corominas and Jackichand Telem, but ATK gets the first attempt on the goal with David Williams testing Mohammad Nawaz.

2' - Early throw-in for ATK inside the Goa half. But the hosts win the ball back and Jackichand Telem tries to find an attacker with a long ball. A header to cut short Goa move.

0' - Referee Umesh Bora blows the whistle.

7:28 PM IST: Prematch rituals are done. Kick-off next. A quick look at head-to-head meetings -- in 12 previous meetings, ATK enjoyed a slight edge with three wins as opposed to Goa's two. Seven matches had ended in draws.

6:40 PM IST: Line-ups are here -

FC Goa - Mohammad Nawaz (GK, 13), Hugo Boumous (4), Ahmed Jahouh (5), Ferran Corominas (8), Brandon Fernandes (10), Jackichand Telem (12), Carlos Pena (17), Seriton Fernandes (20), Lenny Rodrigues (24), Mourtada Fall (25), Mandar Rao Dessai (C, 71).

Subs - Naveen Kumar (GK, 32), Amey Ranawade (44), Chinglensana (6), Saviour Gama (21), Edu Bedia (23), Seiminlen Doungel (7), Manvir Singh (9)

ATK - Arindam Bhattacharja (GK, 29), David Williams (9), Edu Garcia (10), Agustin Iniguez (C, 14), Javier Hernandez (19), Pritam Kotal (20), Roy Krishna ()21, Michael Soosairaj (23), Ranjan Salam (24), Sehnaj Singh (26), Prabir Das (33).

Subs - Dheeraj Moirangthem (GK, 1), Ricky Lallawmawma (6), Sumit Rathi (2), Balwant Singh (15), Jayesh Rane (16), Jobby Justin (22), Komal Thatal (7)

Currently fourth in the ISL table with 12 points after seven matches, FC Goa will be up against a side who are currently top of the table, with 14 from seven.

Boasting a highly-talented attacking side, FC Goa haven't been dominant in the current campaign, due to injuries and suspensions. The Gaurs have depended a lot on late equalisers for points. The match also sees the league's two best attacks; FC Goa with 13 goals and ATK with 15 goals.

FC Goa head coach, Sergio Lobera will be expecting Ferran Corominas to start for them against ATK. Coro has been absent lately due to fitness issues. Meanwhile, a lot will be dependent on the creative abilities of Brandon Fernandes, and the aerial presence of Manvir Singh. Brandon has four assists this season, the joint-most currently.

Ahead of the match, Lobera said, "For me, you will have to defend your goal and give your best. We have good strikers playing in front for us. We need to play hard and keep the concentration for every game, not only for ATK."

Currently, in a promising pole position, ATK will be hoping that the likes of Roy Krishna and David Williams carry on with their fantastic form. Meanwhile, Antonio Lopez Habas will also hope for Edu Garcia to put in a talismanic display.

Ahead of the match, Habas said, "We are playing against FC Goa and not just (Ferran) Corominas. I know Corominas is an important player, but we don't have any special tactics for him. Normally I don't choose one player from the opposition or from my team. I understand football is a collective sport and not an individual sport."