Live Cricket Scores, India Vs England, 4th T20: Rocking Start From Suryakumar Yadav, India 45/1 In Six Overs

In a T20 World Cup year, India's form in the shortest format of the game has been erratic, to say the least. Virat Kohli & Co lost the series opener against England comprehensively, then they hit back with an emphatic win in the second match to level the five-match series 1-1. Then suffered another humiliating defeat to put themselves in a rather precarious position. Now, they need to win both the remaining matches to take the five-match series being played at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad. Despite skipper Virat Kohli's brilliance, India looked clueless in the third match. Put into bat, India once again failed to get a good start, with the first boundary coming in the 21st ball. There was a late flourish, but a target of 157 against the top-ranked side was too little. England had no problem reaching their target, with Jos Buttler (83 not out) and Jonny Bairstow (40 not out) showing no mercy to Indian bowlers. England pacers have done their job well, taking 13 of the 16 Indian wickets to have fallen in the first three T20 internationals. By the way, England are on the brink of a first T20 series win over India. Well, it all happening weeks before the start of the Indian Premier League (IPL) T20. Follow live cricket scores and updates of the 4th T20 match between India vs England:

6:41 PM IST: England are unchanged, but a couple of changes for India. Ishan Kishan is unfit, and his place is taken by Suryakumar Yadav. And Rahul Chahar comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Here are the playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

6:32 PM IST: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will bowl first, again.

