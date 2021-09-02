Live, India At Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Shooters, Archers Target Podium Finish

Shooter Avani Lekhara will be a top bet for a medal on a very busy Friday for India at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. Having won the 10m air rifle gold, the 19-year-old Jaipur girl will be back at the Asaka Shooting Range for the women's 50m rifle 3 positions qualifiers. Avani will not be the only Indian in action at the shooting range, though. Deepak will be in the fray in the men's 50m rifle 3P as Indian para-athletes chase medals in five different sports including archery, athletics, swimming and canoe sprint. India are currently in 36th position with a haul of 10 medals, including two gold, three silvers and five bronze. China lead with 167 medals. Follow Friday's live updates of India at Tokyo Paralympics 2020 here.

China’s four-time Paralympic gold medallist Cuiping Zhang would be the player to beat in the women's 50m rifle 3P category. Zhang, who already has the silver in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing from Tokyo, would be eager to take the gold this time, making it three in a row after her titles in the R8 category in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Cuiping, however, should be ready to tackle strong challenges from a star-studded line-up that includes India's Avani Lekhara, the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic gold medallist in R2; seasoned stars like Germany's Natascha Hiltrop, the Paralympic champion in R3 in Tokyo with a Games record; and Slovakia's Veronika Vadovicova, the three-time Paralympic and five-time world champion.

The badminton competition continues with several Indian players in action on Friday. IAS officer Suhas L Yathiraj, who made a winning start on Thursday, will play two group matches on Friday. Manoj Sarkar, Krishna Nagar and Tarun Dhillon (men's singles), Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli will compete in mixed badminton.

