Live Cricket Scores, Zimbabwe Vs Pakistan, 2nd Test, Day 1: PAK Opt To Bat First, Tabish Khan Set For Debut

Pakistan are aiming to extend their winning-run in Test cricket when they take on hosts Zimbabwe in the second and the last Test match of the series in Harare sports club on Friday. Babar Azam-led Pakistan crushed Zimbabwe by an innings in the first Test match. If Pakistan are able to win this one too, it will be their best run since 2012, wherein they managed to win five consecutive Tests from December 2011 to February 2012. Zimbabwe, will have to play out of their skins. Their last win came way back in 2013 at home. Zimbabwe's stand-in captain Brendan Taylor admitted his team failed to capitalise on the opportunity to bat first after winning the toss in the opener and were bundled out inside two sessions. Zimbabwe will surely be looking for more from the team. Catch the live cricket scores and updates of the 2nd Test match between hosts Zimbabwe and Pakistan from Harare Sports Club here:

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | LIVE STREAMING

12:50 PM IST: So news from the middle is Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first.

For Pakistan Tabish Khan is making his debut replacing Faheem Ashraf, while Zimbabwe, who are still without their skipper Sean Williams, have handed debut to Luke Jongwe



Teams:

Pakistan: Imran Butt, Abid Ali, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Sajid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Tabish Khan.



Zimbabwe: Kevin Kasuza, Tarisai Musakanda, Regis Chakabva (wk), Brendan Taylor (c), Milton Shumba, Roy Kaia, Tendai Chisoro, Luke Jongwe, Donald Tiripano, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine