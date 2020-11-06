November 06, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Shootout In Abu Dhabi

Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Shootout In Abu Dhabi

The winner of IPL eliminator tie between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will play Delhi Capitals in a virtual semifinal on November 8 (Sunday). Get live cricket scores of SRH vs MI here.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 November 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Shootout In Abu Dhabi
Past records will not matter when Surisers Hyderabad face Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL 2020 Eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday.
BCCI
Live Cricket Scores, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020, Eliminator: Shootout In Abu Dhabi
outlookindia.com
2020-11-06T16:53:46+05:30

A tenacious Sunrisers Hyderabad will face a wobbly Royal Challengers Bangalore in a must-win game in Abu Dhabi today.The losing side will exit Indian Premier League 2020 while the winners will play Delhi Capitals for a place in the final in Dubai on November 10. SRH finished third in the league standings after a 10-wicket win against Mumbai Indians in their last league match. RCB finished level on points with SRH but ended fourth due to an inferior nett run-rate. However, run-rates will not matter at this stage of the tournament. While David Warner's SRH are suddenly looking pugnacious, Virat Kohli's RCB, who have never won the IPL title, have suffered a dip in form with four straight defeats, including one against Hyderabad. Get live cricket scores of SRH vs MI here. (FIXTURES & RESULTS | NEWS)

PREVIEW
Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad are on a definite high after having won each of their last three games, and four of their last five. Royal Challengers Bangalore have lost each of their last four.

RCB's sudden slump in form has made Virat Kohli a worried man. A team that started its campaign on a rousing note has suddenly looked scrappy and inconsistent and the four straight defeats are testimony. Kohli wanted his team to 'bat bravely in pockets' and that indicates that RCB have been over-dependent on himself and AB de Villiers. The middle order has been non-existent and if Kohli and De Villiers can't bat deep, RCB are in trouble.

SRH's turnaround from a horrible position has been scripted by Warner himself. The team's move to bring in Wriddhiman Saha as an opener has been a masterstroke. Saha replaced Jonny Bairstow and in every game the Bengal keeper-batsman has played, SRH have been off to great starts. Against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, Saha and Warner were unbeaten against a quality bowling attack like Mumbai's.

If Saha's insertion has helped the batting, Jason Holder has given SRH the much needed boost from an all-rounder's standpoint. Holder has taken 10 wickets in five matches and every wicket has been a partnership breaker. But it is Rashid Khan's presence that gives SRH a big edge. The Afghan loves the big occasions and the battles against the big boys. With 19 wickets from 14 matches with a stunning economy of 5.28, Rashid Khan will be a much feared man in the RCB camp.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2020: Virat Kohli Not In Favour Of Long Cricket Tours In Bio-Bubbles

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli David Warner Abu Dhabi UAE Cricket Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) SunRisers Hyderabad T20 Cricket Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos