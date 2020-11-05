Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020, Qualifier 1: MI Have Solid Record In Playoffs

The final leg of Indian Premier League 2020 starts with the first qualifier between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in Dubai on Thursday. MI are four-time champions while DC have never won the tournament. Mumbai Indians finished No. 1 in the league standings while Delhi Capitals arrested their string of defeats to win their final game against Royal Challengers Bangalore and finish second. The winners of DC vs MI will go directly to the IPL final on November 10. The losing side will get another chance. Mumbai Indians have a very good record in the playoffs, winning four of their last five matches at this stage of IPL. DC have one win from six such games including the semifinal. (LIVE SCORES | FIXTURES & RESULTS | NEWS)

6:10 PM IST: In the second clash DC were simply blown away by the pair of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

6:08 PM IST: To jog down the memory lane heres is what happened when these two met in league stages. Twice Mumbai have outclassed and outplayed DC. In the first meeting on Oct 11 was much closer and MI won despite Shikhar Dhawan's heroics with the bat.

6:00 PM IST: Welcome to the Yet anogther high stake game in this IPL. At stake is IPL final berth and looks like the mind games are on. According to Dhawan an unfit Rohit is advantage DC. The women's T20 game got over rather quickly. Traliblazers beat Velocity by 9 wickets.



PREVIEW

Previewing the DC vs MI match on STAR Sports, Sanjay Bangar said: "Delhi Capitals might not have the experience of playing a lot of Playoff matches, but what they have undergone this season is very critical. Success early on, failures were in the latter half of the tournament, and then a very good match to qualify for and play in the second spot.



"I believe that the kind of combination they have of good, young, experienced Indian batsmen, a battery of overseas fast bowlers and Indian spinners, that is a good mix of experience, pace, youth and then, if there’s one team that can challenge Mumbai Indians, its Delhi Capitals. So, be aware Mumbai Indians, it’s not going to be easy,” the former Indian batting coach opined



Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have looked the two most balanced sides in IPL 2020. Although Mumbai Indians lost their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad to give David Warner's team an easy passage to the IPL playoffs, Rohit Sharma's team is unlikely to show any indiscretion against Delhi Capitals in a must-win game for either team.



What makes Delhi Capitals such a dangerous side is their bowling attack. South African new ball bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje have hunted in pairs and are among the top 10 bowlers in this IPL. Rabada, especially, has been sensational with 25 wickets from 14 matches so far and his economy rate of 8.14 makes him dangerous upfront as well as in the death overs. Nortje - 19 wickets from 13 matches - has been good at getting breakthroughs and has a better economy rate of 7.96.



Comparing bowling attacks, Mumbai Indians have a better all-round attack with three bowlers in the top 10. Jasprit Bumrah - 23 wickets and with an economy of 6.96 - is No.2 on the wicket-taker's list but with left-arm seamer Trent Boult - 20 wickets - have formed a telling combination to torment the best of batting line-ups.



With both sides equipped with excellent bowling attacks, the batting will be under pressure. Rohit Sharma has returned after an injury layoff and will be under pressure to give the MI innings a rousing start.



All top five Mumbai batsmen have been among runs and that will give MI a bit of an edge. Delhi Capitals will bank on Shikhar Dhawan. The veteran left-hander has slammed back-to-back centuries and looked good with a 50 against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last league match. He will have to shoulder DC's batting responsibilities at Dubai on Thursday.



Mumbai Indians will start favourites given their current form. Delhi Capitals, who suffered four consecutive defeats before clinching a playoff spot, will have to believe in their competence and look the defending champions in the eye.

