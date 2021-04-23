Hosts Sri Lanka will once again start the day on back foot with visitors Bangladesh continuing to dominate the first Test at Pallekele on Friday. The bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 with Bangladesh batting on 474/4 after 155 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were unbeaten on 43 and 25 runs, respectively. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque scored 155 and 107 runs respectively setting up a good platform for Bangladesh to build a huge total. Sri Lanka will once again seek early wickets. Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the first Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test match here:

