April 23, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: BAN On Roll, Reach 529/7

Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: BAN On Roll, Reach 529/7

Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the 1st Test match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh from Pallekele stadium here

Outlook Web Bureau 23 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: BAN On Roll, Reach 529/7
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (left) and Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque at the start of the first test match at Pallekele stadium on Wednesday. Catch the live cricket scores of SL Vs BAN here
Courtesy: Twitter
Live Cricket Scores, Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test, Day 3: BAN On Roll, Reach 529/7
outlookindia.com
2021-04-23T11:08:06+05:30

Hosts Sri Lanka will once again start the day on back foot with visitors Bangladesh continuing to dominate the first Test at Pallekele on Friday. The bad light forced early stumps on Day 2 with Bangladesh batting on 474/4 after 155 overs. Mushfiqur Rahim and Liton Das were unbeaten on 43 and 25 runs, respectively. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque scored 155 and 107 runs respectively setting up a good platform for Bangladesh to build a huge total. Sri Lanka will once again seek early wickets. Catch Day 3 live cricket scores and updates of the first Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test match here: 

LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS | DAY 2 REPORT

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Virat Kohli Praises Devdutt Padikkal Says, ' He Is One To Look Forward In Future'

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Dimuth Karunaratne Mominul Haque Sri Lanka Kandy Bangladesh national cricket team Sri Lanka national cricket team Cricket Live Score Live Blog Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos