April 14, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: Janneman Malan Hits Fifty As SA Eye Big Total

Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: Janneman Malan Hits Fifty As SA Eye Big Total

Check live cricket scores and updates of the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan from SuperSport Park, Centurion here. Series is currently tied 1-1

Outlook Web Bureau 14 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: Janneman Malan Hits Fifty As SA Eye Big Total
South Africa bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, left, fields off his own bowling as Pakistan's Mohammamd Hafeez returns to avoid a run-out in 2nd T20.
AP Photo
Live Cricket Scores, South Africa Vs Pakistan, 3rd T20: Janneman Malan Hits Fifty As SA Eye Big Total
outlookindia.com
2021-04-14T19:00:34+05:30

Hosts South Africa gave a good account of themselves securing a clinical win against Pakistan in the second T20 and level the four-match T20 International series. South Africa will be keen to keep the momentum going against Pakistan on Wednesday. Proteas under stand-in skipper Heinrich Klaasen restricted Pakistan to a paltry total of 140/9, then chased the target down in 14 overs. Expect a thriller in the third match. Check live cricket scores and updates of the third T20 International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan from SuperSport Park, Centurion here.

Live Scorecard | News

5: 45 PM IST: Teams:
South Africa: Aiden Makram, Janneman Malan, Rassie van der Dussen,  Heinrich Klaasen, Pite van Biljon, George Linde, Andile Phehlukwayo, Sisanda Magala, Beuran Hendricks, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf

5:40 PM IST: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first. Fahkar Zaman is back in playing XI replacing Sharjeel Khan, while Haris Rauf comes in place of Mohammad Hasnain. Asif Ali replaces Usman Qadir; For SA, Rassie van der Dussen comes into the side in place of Wihan Lubbe

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Heath Streak Banned For Eight Years Under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Babar Azam South Africa national cricket team Pakistan national cricket team Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos