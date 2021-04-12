April 12, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021: Battle Of Big Hitters, Bowlers Beware

Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021: Battle Of Big Hitters, Bowlers Beware

Follow live cricket scores and live updates of IPL 2021 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 April 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021: Battle Of Big Hitters, Bowlers Beware
Sanju Samson will be leading Rajasthan Royals for the first time in IPL. KL Rahul's Punjab Kings have the strength to match RR's powerful batting line-up. Follow live cricket scores of RR vs PBKS in Mumbai on Monday.
BCCI
Live Cricket Scores, Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2021: Battle Of Big Hitters, Bowlers Beware
outlookindia.com
2021-04-12T17:29:55+05:30

Rajasthan Royals, under new captain Sanju Samson, will look for a pink of a start in IPL 2021 when they take on Punjab Kings (formerly Kings XI Punjab) in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Monday night. RR have made significant changes in their squad this year. They have the costliest IPL buy ever -- Chris Morris -- and have a new head coach in Kumar Sangakkara. RR will depend a lot on their English superstars Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Both were in good form in the recent India vs England series. With Robin Uthappa off-loaded, who manages the workload in the middle order remains to be seen. RR have plenty of young Indian talent to bank on. Shivam Dube and Rihan Parag have to bat well throughout the tournament and there is Rahul Tewatia, who can score quick runs at death. How Rajasthan Royals manages without the injured Jofra Archer will be interesting but in Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, they have enough. The RR vs PBKS will be see several big hitters on show. KL Rahul's PBKS will surely bank on Chris Gayle for a hurricane start and then there is Nicholas Pooran. Mayank Agarwal and Rahul were in splendid form in IPL 2021 in UAE and Moises Henriques should easily fill the gap left by Glenn Maxwell. This match is going to be a test for bowlers on both sides and expect a big-scoring game. Get live cricket scores and updates of RR vs PBKS here.

LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | RESULTS & SCHEDULE

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals Pacer Avesh Khan Over The Moon After 'Mahibhai' MS Dhoni's Wicket

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau KL Rahul Sanju Samson Ben Stokes Chris Gayle Mumbai Punjab Kings Rajasthan Royals Cricket - IPL Indian Premier League 2021 Cricket Live Blog Live Score Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos