Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 3rd Test: Cricket Returns To Historic Motera, Ishant Sharma To Play 100th Tie

In the fitness of things, Ishant Sharma will be playing his 100th Test match at a venue where the great Kapil Dev took his 432nd wicket to cross Richard Hadlee's record of Test wickets. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera has seen a lot of cricket history been made. Apart from Kapil's 432, Sunil Gavaskar completed his 10,000 Test runs and India had beaten Australia in a crucial quarterfinal match of the 2011 ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad. The third India vs England Test will be important for Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team. Only a 2-1 scoreline against Joe Root's England will help India make the World Test Championship final later this year. It's a big day for Morera too on Wednesday. The biggest stadium in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 spectators, will be inaugurated. Motera thus surpasses the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Personal milestones will be at stake too. James Anderson needs two wickets to complete 900 international wickets. This will be India's third pink ball Test. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of India vs England here.

