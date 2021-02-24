February 24, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 3rd Test: Cricket Returns To Historic Motera, Ishant Sharma To Play 100th Tie

Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 3rd Test: Cricket Returns To Historic Motera, Ishant Sharma To Play 100th Tie

After five-and-a-half years, cricket will be back at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, now the world's largest sports venue. Follow live cricket scores of the third Test between India vs England, a day-night affair

Outlook Web Bureau 24 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 3rd Test: Cricket Returns To Historic Motera, Ishant Sharma To Play 100th Tie
India and England clash in the third Test at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera from today. Get live cricket scores here.
BCCI
Live Cricket Scores, India vs England, 3rd Test: Cricket Returns To Historic Motera, Ishant Sharma To Play 100th Tie
outlookindia.com
2021-02-24T12:33:21+05:30

In the fitness of things, Ishant Sharma will be playing his 100th Test match at a venue where the great Kapil Dev took his 432nd wicket to cross Richard Hadlee's record of Test wickets. The Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera has seen a lot of cricket history been made. Apart from Kapil's 432, Sunil Gavaskar completed his 10,000 Test runs and India had beaten Australia in a crucial quarterfinal match of the 2011 ICC World Cup in Ahmedabad. The third India vs England Test will be important for Virat Kohli's Indian cricket team. Only a 2-1 scoreline against Joe Root's England will help India make the World Test Championship final later this year. It's a big day for Morera too on Wednesday. The biggest stadium in the world, with a capacity of 132,000 spectators, will be inaugurated. Motera thus surpasses the Melbourne Cricket Stadium. Personal milestones will be at stake too.  James Anderson needs two wickets to complete 900 international wickets. This will be India's third pink ball Test. Follow live cricket scores and live updates of India vs England here.

(LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)


For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Tiger Woods In Hospital: Golf Great 'Awake, Responsive And Recovering' After Long Surgical Procedure

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Virat Kohli Joe Root Ishant Sharma Ahmedabad India vs England England's Tour Of India Cricket India national cricket team England national cricket team Sports Sardar Patel (Motera) Stadium Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos