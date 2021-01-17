Australia Vs India, Live Cricket Scores, Fourth Test, Day 3: Cheteshwar Pujara Falls Early, India Three Down

India's top order batsmen face a test of character on Day 3 of the Gabba Test today. India will start at 62 for two wickets after rain wiped out the third session on Saturday. India trail by 307 runs and will have to demonstrate enormous resolve to prevent Australia from taking a grip on this match that will decide the outcome of the series that is tied at 1-1. There is no demon in the Brisbane wicket till now and only indiscretion can cost India dear. But in Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, India have two of the world's most dependable batsmen and the Australian attack will have to work hard for their wickets. Australia will be disappointed that they lost the entire session after tea on Saturday. Play will start 30 minutes early and both India and Australia will hope for a full day's play in a contest where honours so far have been even. Get here live cricket scores and live updates of Australia vs India, Day 3 from Brisbane. (LIVE SCORECARD | NEWS)

IND 1st Innings; AUS - 369 | Toss - AUS

