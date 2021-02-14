February 14, 2021
Corona
Live Cricket Scores, BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 4: Windies 98/6 At Lunch, Lead Bangladesh By 211 Runs

Follow here live cricket scores of Bangladesh vs West Indies second Test match in Dhaka. Windies lead the two-Test series 1-0

Outlook Web Bureau 14 February 2021
Mominul Haque and Kraigg Brathwaite
Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board
Despite losing crucial wickets towards the end of Day 3, West Indies can still hope to post a big second innings total and set a winnable target against Bangladesh at Dhaka. For the hosts, the penultimate day's play will decide between losing the two-match Test series 0-2 or salvaging some pride. Windies already have a lead of 154 and resume Day 4 on 41/3. Follow live cricket score and updates of BAN vs WI, second Test match here:

Day 3 Highlights | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

