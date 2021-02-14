Despite losing crucial wickets towards the end of Day 3, West Indies can still hope to post a big second innings total and set a winnable target against Bangladesh at Dhaka. For the hosts, the penultimate day's play will decide between losing the two-match Test series 0-2 or salvaging some pride. Windies already have a lead of 154 and resume Day 4 on 41/3. Follow live cricket score and updates of BAN vs WI, second Test match here:

Day 3 Highlights | Live Scorecard | Cricket News

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine