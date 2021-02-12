BAN Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 2 Live: West Indies Eye Big 1st Innings Total Against Bangladesh

February 12, 2021
Corona
Both Bangladesh and West Indies fight to take Day 2 honours of the second Test in Dhaka. Follow here live cricket scores and updates of the BAN vs WI cricket match

Outlook Web Bureau 12 February 2021
Mominul Haque and Kraigg Brathwaite
Courtesy: Bangladesh Cricket Board
After an even Day 1, both Bangladesh and West Indies will fight to take control of the second Test in Dhaka. After winning the toss, Windies captain Kraigg Brathwaite contributed 47 and fellow opener John Campbell 36 but they were bunkered down in the face of relentlessly disciplined bowling. Then, Nkrumah Bonner hit his second successive half-century as the visitors reached 223/5 at Shere Bangla National Stadium. Bonner was 74 not out and wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva was with him on 22. For the hosts, Abu Jayed and Taijul Islam took a brace each, while Soumya Sarkar got one. But Mehidy Hasan was unexpectedly quiet. Follow day 2 live score and ball-by-ball commentary here:

Day 1 Report | Scorecard | Cricket News

