February 07, 2021
Corona
Catch the live scores and live updates of Day 5 Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 February 2021
Hosts Bangladesh look in firm control of the first Test against West Indies.
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)
2021-02-07T08:09:53+05:30

Bangladesh's captain Mominul Haque hit his 10th Test century and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan continued his good form for Bangladesh on the fourth day of the first Test against West Indies on Saturday. Mominul's 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395 runs target for West Indies. At the end of the day, the visitors reached 110-3, with two debutants Kyle Mayers (37) and Nkrumah Bonner (15) batting. Mehidy Hasan (3-52) took all the three fallen wickets. Bangladesh need seven wickets, while West Indies will have their task cut out to keep hosts bowlers at bay. Catch the Day 5 live scores and live updates of Bangladesh Vs West Indies First Test match here.

Outlook Web Bureau Mominul Haque Chittagong Bangladesh Sports

