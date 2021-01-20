Lionel Messi's Two-Match Ban To Be Appealed By Barcelona

Lionel Messi's two-match ban is to be appealed by Barcelona, the club confirmed. (More Football News)

Messi was dismissed in the 121st minute of Sunday's Supercopa de Espana defeat to Athletic Bilbao as he took a swing at Asier Villalibre in an off-the-ball incident that was spotted by the VAR.

It was the first time he had been sent off for the club and only the third red in his entire 17-year career for Barca and Argentina.

Barca lost the match 3-2 in Seville and a ruling by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) competition committee on Tuesday deemed Messi's offence serious enough to warrant a two-match suspension.

1 - After 753 appearances in all competitions, Lionel Messi has been sent off in a game for Barcelona for the first time. Red. — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 17, 2021

That will rule him out of the Copa del Rey match against Cornella on Thursday and Sunday's LaLiga trip to Elche, before returning for another tussle with Villalibre and Athletic on January 31.

But Barca seemingly deemed the punishment too sever and announced plans to appeal soon after the RFEF's initial decision.

Barca's statement read: "Barcelona is to appeal the suspension issued to Leo Messi. The competition committee announced on Tuesday that the Argentinian's red card in the final minutes of the Supercopa de Espana final against Athletic Club shall incur a two-match ban."

FC Barcelona to appeal Messi suspension — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 19, 2021

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine