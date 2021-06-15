Lionel Messi Scores Via Stunning Free Kick As Argentina Held To 1-1 Draw By Chile - Watch Video Here

June 15, 2021
Argentina’s next take on Uruguay on Friday, while Chile will face Bolivia on the same day.

Lionel Messi will hope to win a first major title for his country since 1993 at Copa America in Brazil.
Argentina star Lionel Messi magical free kick wasn’t enough for Argentina to start their Copa America campaign with a win against Chile on Tuesday. (More Football News)

Messi , 34, probably into his last Copa America, was repeatedly threatening the Chilean defense. He was not only finding space for himself but also creating chances for his teammates.

But Argentina wasted three clear cut chances in the first 20 minutes of play before Messi stepped in to give his side a 1-0 lead.

Messi has himself admitted that winning Copa America is  one of biggest dream and it was fitting when the Barcelona star stepped up to beat the Chilean defense.

After winning a freekick just outside the box, Messi managed to get it up and over the wall and past the Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo, who could do little to stop the ball despite getting a touch.

But despite an inspiring display victory eluded Argentina as Chile managed to equalize in the 57th minute through Eduardo Vargas.

