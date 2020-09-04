September 04, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  Sports  »  Lionel Messi Not Training But Philippe Coutinho Joins Barcelona's Pre-season Camp

Lionel Messi Not Training But Philippe Coutinho Joins Barcelona's Pre-season Camp

Lionel Messi is not training with Barcelona but Philippe Coutinho arrived for pre-season preparations following his loan at Bayern Munich

Omnisport 04 September 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Lionel Messi Not Training But Philippe Coutinho Joins Barcelona's Pre-season Camp
Philippe Coutinho
Courtesy: Twitter (@FCBarcelona)
Lionel Messi Not Training But Philippe Coutinho Joins Barcelona's Pre-season Camp
outlookindia.com
2020-09-04T16:24:33+05:30

Philippe Coutinho trained with Barcelona for the first time since returning from his loan stint at Bayern Munich on Friday. (More Football News)

Bayern opted against activating a purchase option on Coutinho, who spent the 2019-20 season with the Bavarian giants after struggling to settle at Camp Nou following his reported €160million arrival in January 2018.

The Brazil international has consequently returned to Barca and began pre-season training with the team, despite being linked with a return to the Premier League at Chelsea or Arsenal.

Coutinho won the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal and Champions League during his campaign with Bayern, scoring twice and assisting another goal in their 8-2 destruction of his parent club in Lisbon in August.

While he reported for Barca training under new boss Ronald Koeman, Lionel Messi is yet to return to duty as his future at Camp Nou remains up in the air.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

LPL 2020: Shahid Afridi, Sarfaraz Ahmed To Play For Galle Gladiators

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Omnisport Philippe Coutinho Lionel Messi Football FC Barcelona Sports

More from Sports

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos



×