Lionel Messi Holds Off Karim Benzema To Win Record Seventh Pichichi Award

Lionel Messi secured a record seventh Pichichi award after the Barcelona star finished the 2019-20 season as the leading scorer in LaLiga.

The Argentinian equalled Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra's record of six awards last season, but he is now out on his own after another superb campaign in front of goal.

His double in the final-day 5-0 rout of Deportivo Alaves took him to 25 goals in 33 appearances.

It was not enough to guide Barca to a third consecutive title, however, with Real Madrid pulling away in the final weeks to seal top spot.

IT'S OFFICIAL! Leo #Messi wins the 2019-20 Pichichi Trophy, the seventh of his career, a new, all-time @LaLigaEN record!

Madrid striker Karim Benzema was four goals behind on 21, while Villarreal's Gerard Moreno was third with 18 goals, two ahead of Messi's Barca team-mate Luis Suarez.