July 20, 2020
Poshan
Lionel Messi Holds Off Karim Benzema To Win Record Seventh Pichichi Award

After a double against Deportivo Alaves, Lionel Messi finished the league season with 25 goals, earning him another Pichichi award

Omnisport 20 July 2020
Messi ended with 25 goals, four more than Karim Benzema
2020-07-20T10:24:25+0530

Lionel Messi secured a record seventh Pichichi award after the Barcelona star finished the 2019-20 season as the leading scorer in LaLiga.

The Argentinian equalled Athletic Bilbao great Telmo Zarra's record of six awards last season, but he is now out on his own after another superb campaign in front of goal.

His double in the final-day 5-0 rout of Deportivo Alaves took him to 25 goals in 33 appearances.

It was not enough to guide Barca to a third consecutive title, however, with Real Madrid pulling away in the final weeks to seal top spot.

Madrid striker Karim Benzema was four goals behind on 21, while Villarreal's Gerard Moreno was third with 18 goals, two ahead of Messi's Barca team-mate Luis Suarez.

LaLiga Champions Real Madrid Condemn Leganes To Relegation

