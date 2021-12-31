Advertisement
Friday, Dec 31, 2021
Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury

Jamie Vardy was injured during Leicester City's 1-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday. Manager Brendan Rodgers feels that the packed festive schedule and the extra demands placed on players played a significant role in the striker's injury.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury
Leicester's Jamie Vardy receives medical treatment during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Liverpool at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021.

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy Ruled Out For A Month With Hamstring Injury
outlookindia.com
2021-12-31T11:55:47+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

Published: 31 Dec 2021, Updated: 31 Dec 2021 11:55 am

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy has been ruled out for up to a month because of a hamstring problem, intensifying the team's injury crisis. (More Football News)

It leaves Leicester with a striker shortage, with Patson Daka also injured and Kelechi Iheanacho set to depart for the African Cup of Nations next week.

At least seven other players are also currently sidelined.

Vardy was injured in the 1-0 win over Liverpool on Tuesday.

“Jamie will be out. It could be the next three to four weeks,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said ahead of the home match against Norwich on Saturday.

“It's a hamstring. He could soldier on, which is what he wanted to do, but the scan has shown up as that.”

Rodgers said he feels the packed festive schedule and the extra demands placed on players due to COVID-19 had played a significant part in Vardy's injury.

“I think the fatigue element in that combination of games has probably led to it,” he said.

“The players are not robots. People think because they are paid a lot of money they should turn out and play every single day of the week and that's not the case.

“It's the combination of games we have had and the recovery time has made it difficult for him.”

Daka was already out, having limped off with a hamstring problem in an English League Cup match last week. It will rule the Zambia international out of the African Cup, Rodgers said.

“Patson will not be going. He's not fit. He will stay and hopefully within the next two to three weeks will be back again,” Rodgers said.

Jamie Vardy Leicester English Premier League (EPL) Leicester City Football Sports Injury Sports
