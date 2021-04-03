April 03, 2021
Poshan
Leicester City Vs Manchester City, Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch the match - Team News, Likely XIs

Leicester have a chance to overtake Manchester United on the table but face an in-form City. Catch the match details, team news and streaming details of the Leicester City Vs Manchester City match here

Outlook Web Bureau 03 April 2021
This will be Manchester City's first match since confirming that their all-time leading goalscorer Sergio Aguero (in pic) will bring down the curtain on a trophy-laden decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium.
File Photo
outlookindia.com
2021-04-03T11:45:05+05:30

Pep Guardiola is spoiled for choices with the amount of talent at his disposal. His team Manchester City have looked unstoppable and it will be up to Leicester to spring a surprise and catch City off-guard. The match will be held behind closed doors at the King Power Stadium. (More Football News)

Manchester City start this week with the news of their most prolific striker Sergio Aguero deciding to leave the cub after a decade. City confirmed on Monday that club’s all-time leading goalscorer will bring down the curtain on a trophy-laden decade-long spell at the Etihad Stadium.

Aguero has won four Premier League titles, one FA Cup and five EFL Cups with the club since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in 2011. He will surely love to add to the tally wherein the club have a chance at winning the Champions League title too.

Aguero has scored 257 goals in 384 appearances for City and has surpassed Eric Brook as the club's all-time record goalscorer. Will he get into playing XI today is the big question will be known only when the match starts.

Leicester come into this match on the back of their FA Cup victory over Manchester United. Both teams will look to be in top form and it can be a very close contest and could go either way.

Match details

Match: Leicester City Vs Manchester City

Date: April 3, 2021

Venue: King Power Stadium.

Head-to-Head: Both teams have met 19 times with City winning ten times. Two matches have ended in a draw

 Live Streaming and Telecast

Match will be telecasted live on Sky Sports. In India you can catch the action live on Star Sports and streamed on Hotstar VIP and Disney+Hotstar. Elsewhere, the match will be telecasted on NBC and NBCSN and you can watch on fuboTV in the USA.

Likely Playing XIs:

Manchester City (4-3-3): Ederson, John Stones, Joao Cancelo, Aymeric Laporte, Fernandinho, Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bryne, Gabriel Jesus, Phil Foden

Leicester City (4-2-3-1): Kasper Schmeichel, Wesley Fofana, Caglar Soyuncu, Jonny Evans, Marc Albrighton, Wilfred Ndidi, Youri Tielemans, Timothy Castagne, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Pérez, Jamie Vardy

