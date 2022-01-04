Advertisement
Tuesday, Jan 04, 2022
Legends League Cricket 2022: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, To Play For India Maharajas

India Maharajas also include the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan. The second team called the Asia Lions will have former Pakistan and Sri Lankan legends while the third team will see players from rest of the world.

Fans will get to see vintage Virender Sehwag (L) and Yuvraj Singh when they play for India Maharajas team in Legends League Cricket 2022. | Twitter (@VSehwagFansFort)

2022-01-04T16:01:26+05:30
PTI

PTI

Published: 04 Jan 2022, Updated: 04 Jan 2022 4:01 pm

Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh will be among a host of former stars in the India Maharajas team which will take part in the inaugural edition of the Legends League Cricket (LLC), starting on January 20 in Oman. (More Cricket News)

The first season of LLC, which is a professional cricket league for retired international cricketers, will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Stadium in Oman among three power-packed teams. The other two teams would be representing Asia and the rest of the world.

Apart from the above trio, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Subramanium Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia and Amit Bhandari will also be part of the India Maharajas team.

“Like true Kings, they will come, they would see and they would conquer. The Cricket Maharajas from India are coming together to take on the battle against the other two top teams from Asia and rest of the World,” former India coach and Commissioner of Legends League Cricket Ravi Shastri was quoted as saying in a media release.

“It would be the mother of all rivalries when Sehwag, Yuvraj, Bhajji play against Afridi, Murali, Chaminda, Shoaib, this will be a blast from the past for the fans,” he added.

The Asia team called the Asia Lions includes former Pakistan and Sri Lankan legends Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf and Umar Gul.

Former Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan will also be a part of the team, while players representing the third team are yet to be announced.

