Lasith Malinga, Mumbai Indians Superstar, Won't Play IPL Again

Sri Lankan legend Malinga was part of the core team of IPL champions MI for 12 years

Outlook Web Bureau 20 January 2021
One of the greatest bowler in IPL's history, Mumbai Indians, Lasith Malinga has decided to retire from franchise cricket.(More Cricket News)

The Sri Lankan speedster informed his decision to the Mumbai Indians management earlier this month, making himself unavailable for the champion side's retention wish list.

Mumbai Indians management respects Malinga's decision and hence he is not part of the club's 18-member retention squad announced today.

"Lasith Malinga has been at the core of Mumbai Indians for 12 years. We respect his decision, even though I would have liked to him to be part of our bowling attack for another 5 years," MI owner Akash Ambani said, "We hope we can continue to lean on his experience in a non-playing capacity in the future."

 Malinga has played 122 IPL matches, and has 170 wickets to his credit, the highest in the cash-rich league. His best bowling figures are 5/13.  In the 2020 edition of the IPL, Mumbai Indians had roped in Australian speedster James Pattinson as a replacement for Malinga, who had expressed his unavailability owing to personal reasons.

"After discussing with family, I think now is the right time to retire from all franchise cricket. The pandemic situation and the restrictions on travel will make it difficult for me given my personal circumstances to participate fully in franchise cricket for the next year and therefore it is best to make this decision now," Malinga said.

"Mumbai Indians have treated me like family, supporting me 100 per cent in every situation both on and off the field," Malinga added. Malinga has played for Sri Lanka in Match 2020 against Bangladesh in Colombo.
He is a veteran of 30 Test, 226 ODIs and 84 T20 Internationals.

