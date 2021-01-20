IPL 2021: Complete List Of Cricketers Retained And Released By The Eight Teams

Sanju Samson replacing Steve Smith as Rajasthan Royals captain and Chennai Super Kings retaining veteran Suresh Raina for the upcoming 14th edition of the Indian Premier League were the highlights of the day as franchisees released the list of players retained and released by them. (More Cricket News)



After Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore's total purse increased from R6.4 crore to R35.7 crore, Delhi Capitals' swelled to R12.8 crore from R9 crore, Rajasthan Royals' purse jumped to R34.85 crore from R14.75 crore, Kings XI Punjab saw an exponential rise from R16.5 crore to R53.2 crore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad went from R10.1 crore to R10.75 crore.



Two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders's purse went up from R8.5 crore to R10.85 crore and from R15 crore, three-time champions CSK's amount in the kitty increased to R22.9 crore.



Mumbai Indians were left with a purse of R 15.35 crore.



The deadline for the eight franchises to submit the lists of retained and released players for the next season ended on Wednesday.

Following is the list of players who have been retained and released by the different franchises ahead of the auction for the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League.



Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Retained: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Yuzvendra Chahal, Devdutt Padikkal, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed and Pavan Deshpande.



Released (10 players): Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel (retired from all forms of cricket), Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana.



Remaining purse: R35.7 crore



Chennai Super Kings:

Retained: MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan, R Gaikwad, KM Asif, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, K Sharma, A Rayudu, S Raina, I Tahir, D Chahar, Faf du Plessis, S Thakur, M Santner, D Bravo, L Ngidi, S Curran, S Kishore.



Released (6 Players): Shane Watson (retired), Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh.

Remaining purse: R22.9 crore



Rajasthan Royals:

Retained: Sanju Samson (c), Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Kartik Tyagi, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Robin Uthappa.



Released (8 players): Steve Smith, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Anirudha Joshi, Shashank Singh.



Remaining purse: R34.85 crore



Delhi Capitals:

Retained: Shreyas Iyer (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Daniel Sams.



Released (6 players): Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamichhane, Alex Carey, Jason Roy.

Remaining purse: R12.8 crore



Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Retained: David Warner, Abhishek Sharma, Basil Thampi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Mitchell Marsh, Jason Holder, Priyam Garg, Virat Singh



Released (5 players): Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav, B Sandeep and Y Prithvi Raj



Remaining purse: R10.75 crore



Kings XI Punjab:

Retained: KL Rahul (c), Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Prabhsimran Singh, Mohammed Shami, Chris Jordan, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel



Released (9 players): Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, K Gowtham, Mueeb ur Rahman, Jimmy Neesham, Hardus Viljoen, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh.



Remaining purse: R53.2 crore



Mumbai Indians:

Retained: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan (WK), Chris Lynn, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Anukul Roy, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohsin Khan



Released (7 players): Lasith Malinga, Nathan Coulter Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai.



Remaining purse: R15.35 crore



Kolkata Knight Riders:

Retained: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakaravarthy, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Tim Seifert



Released (6 players): Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, M Siddharth, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Harry Gurney.

Remaining purse: R10.85 crore.

