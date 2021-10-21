Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico

The visit by Madrid will close a three-game home stretch for Barcelona that coach Ronald Koeman called crucial to getting his team back on the winning path.

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico
The first El Clasico since Lionel Messi left for Paris will inevitably overshadow an equally enticing visit by Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid. | File Photo

Trending

La Liga Preview: Barcelona Vs Real Madrid In Super Sunday El Clasico
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T18:21:10+05:30
Associated Press (AP)

Associated Press (AP)

More stories from Associated Press (AP)
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 6:21 pm

Barcelona faces another test of its post-Messi era when Real Madrid visits Camp Nou on an action-packed Sunday that also features a clash between the Spanish league leader and its defending champion. (More Football News)

The first clásico since Lionel Messi left for Paris will inevitably overshadow an equally enticing visit by Real Sociedad to Atlético Madrid. The Basque Country side with its sleek attacking style leads the league, while the titleholder boasts the deepest attack in the competition.

The visit by Madrid will close a three-game home stretch for Barcelona that coach Ronald Koeman called crucial to getting his team back on the winning path after a poor start to the season left him under intense pressure.

Koeman's side started the week beating Valencia 3-1 in the league. It followed that by beating Dynamo Kyiv 1-0 on Wednesday that boosted Barcelona's chances of avoiding elimination from the Champions League's group stage for the first time in 20 years.

But Koeman was critical of his players for not being more convincing against a timid Dynamo. Defender Gerard Pique scored Barcelona's only goal in three Champions League matches this season while its attack continues to sputter.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

Messi and Antoine Griezmann, which the cash-strapped Barcelona loaned back to Atlético this summer to save his salary, combined for 58 of Barcelona's 122 goals last season.

Newcomer Memphis Depay leads Barcelona this season with four goals, but no other player has scored more than twice. Compare that to Madrid, which has got 11 goals from Karim Benzema and seven more from Vinícius Júnior.

“I can understand why our fans are upset because I am upset also," Koeman said.

“We have to be more efficient in scoring. It is the responsibility of our attacking players.”

Koeman made one exception to the criticism of his forwards; he said the team could not demand too much from 18-year-old Ansu Fati. The teenager, who recently returned from a 10-month injury layoff, signed a contract extension until 2027 after the Dynamo match that included a buyout clause of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).

“We have to remember he has been out a long time injured. And besides, he has yet to turn 19,” Koeman said.

“We cannot ask him to solve all our problems and fill the gap left by Messi. We have to go step by step and not ask him to perform miracles.”

Barcelona will be hoping Sunday's match against its fiercest rival can pull in more than the 45,000 spectators who only half-filled the 99,000-seat Camp Nou against Dynamo.

Madrid returns to Barcelona on the heels of a much-needed 5-0 victory at Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League. Madrid's big win followed two upsets: A shock loss to Moldavian side Sheriff at home and a defeat at Barcelona-based Espanyol in the Liga.

Vinícius scored twice to lead Madrid's win in Ukraine, the Brazilian winger solidifying his status as Benzema's best partner.

“(Vinícius) has improved greatly and is having a really good start to the season. He's got quality and is clinical in front of goal,” coach Carlo Ancelotti said after Tuesday's victory.

“This win gives us confidence, but the game against Barcelona is a different match and it'll be a different story.”

Barcelona enters the round in seventh place but just two points behind Madrid, which is in second place and level on points with Sevilla, Atlético and Osasuna.

FOR THE LEAD

Atlético midfielder Marcos Llorente will miss the Sociedad match because of injury. Even so, Diego Simeone should have his pick of Griezmann, Luis Suárez, João Félix, Yannick Carrasco, Ángel Correa, and Thomas Lemar to play up front.

Atlético trails Sociedad by three points and with an extra game in hand.

Simeone's side lost to Liverpool 3-2 this week but had previously beaten Barcelona and AC Milan.

Since losing its season opener, Sociedad has gone undefeated in 10 matches across all competitions. It visits Austria's Sturm Graz in the Europa League late Thursday.

Sociedad will be led up front by Aleksander Isak with Spain striker Mikel Oyarzabal injured.

Tags

Associated Press (AP) Barcelona Spain Football FC Barcelona Real Madrid La Liga El Clasico Atletico Madrid Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

India Vs Pakistan, T20 World Cup: Matthew Hayden Predicts 'Dogfight Conditions' In Dubai

FIFA Rankings: France Up To Number Three, Belgium Still Lead

OMN Vs SCO, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Oman, Scotland Eye Super-12 Berth

Denmark Open Badminton: PV Sindhu Enters quarter After Hard-fought Win

Oman vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2021: Where To Get Live Streaming Of OMN vs SCO Match

IND vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021: Settled India Await Pakistan In Super-12

T20 World Cup 2021: Absence Of Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer In England Squad A 'Shame', Feels Jason Roy

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

India Completes One Billion Covid-19 Vaccinations

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Marte Dam Tak Pyar Karoonga, Aur Uske Baad Bhi 10 Unforgettable Shah Rukh Khan Dialogues On Love

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Advertisement

More from Sports

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chasing 182-run Target, Papua New Guinea 80/9

BAN Vs PNG, T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Scores: Chasing 182-run Target, Papua New Guinea 80/9

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

NAM Vs IRE, T20 World Cup 2021: Ireland, Namibia Eye Super 12 Berth In Must-Win Game

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

Pakistan Cricket Board's 'Scapegoat' Politics Exposed Ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup Tie

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

SL vs NED, T20 World Cup 2021: Qualified Sri Lanka Look To Settle Batters Against Netherlands

Read More from Outlook

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

From The Editor's Desk | Shah Rukh Khan: Look At Him Looking At You

Outlook Web Desk / Shah Rukh Khan's portrait from the Ommatidia series by Pakistani artist Rashid Rana.

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

J&K Police Seize All Two-Wheelers On Kashmir Roads In Sudden Move

Naseer Ganai / Bikers were spotted waiting outside police stations till late evening in Jammu and Kashmir with cops offering no explanation.

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

Football Risks Losing Its Appeal, Warns FIFA Chief Gianni Infantino

PTI / Infantino made it clear that his organisation — a behemoth in the world of sports — is not solely guided by revenue.

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

WHO, World Leaders Laud India's 100 Crore Covid Vaccination Landmark

Outlook Web Desk / India’s historic 100 crore Covid-19 vaccination landmark is being lauded globally, with WHO appreciating the country’s efforts in combating the pandemic.

Advertisement