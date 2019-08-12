﻿
La Liga: Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto To Undergo Surgery After Injuring Left Wrist

Neto suffered the injury in training and is unlikely to be fit for Barcelona's opening La Liga game against Athletic Bilbao on Friday (August 17).

12 August 2019
La Liga: Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto To Undergo Surgery After Injuring Left Wrist
Neto joined Barcelona this summer from Valencia.
La Liga: Barcelona Goalkeeper Neto To Undergo Surgery After Injuring Left Wrist
Barcelona's back-up goalkeeper Neto will undergo surgery after injuring his left wrist, the club announced on Monday. (FOOTBALL NEWS

Neto suffered the injury in training and is unlikely to be fit for Barca's opening La Liga game away to Athletic Bilbao on Friday.

ALSO READ: Messi Doubtful For Barca's La Liga Opener

"Goalkeeper Neto is to undergo surgery this Tuesday on a fractured scaphoid bone in his left hand sustained in training while on the US tour," a club statement read.

"Doctor Xavier Mir will perform the operation in the presence of the Club Medical Services. Afterwards, he will make a statement to explain how the surgery has gone and to offer an approximate recovery date."

ALSO READ: Tuchel Defends Neymar After PSG Fans Call For Barcelona And Real Madrid Target To Leave

Neto joined Barcelona this summer from Valencia, with fellow goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen leaving Camp Nou and going the other way.

Coach Ernesto Valverde is already likely to be without Lionel Messi against Bilbao. Messi missed the friendly win over Napoli on Saturday after sustaining a calf tear in training last week.

(AFP)

