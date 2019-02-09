In one of the biggest football derbies, two Madrid clubs – Atletico and Real – will take on each other with a stated aim to close the gap on leaders Barcelona.

With more than 100 years of rivalry, the Madrid derby boasts of producing memorable matches with some of the biggest names playing their parts in history. And in the latest instalment of this fabled rivalry, fans will witness the city rivalry goes global, yet again.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Match:

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid, La Liga Round 23

Date: February 9 (Saturday)

Time: 8:45 PM IST

Venue: Wanda Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

TV Guide: Sony Ten 2/HD

Live Streaming: SonyLiv

League Positions:

Atletico - 2nd (44 points from 12 wins, eight draws and two defeats with a goal difference of 18 );

Real - 3rd (42 points from 13 wins, three draws and six defeats with a goal difference of 11)

Form Guide (Latest first):

Atletico - L,W,W,W,D

Real - W,W,W,W,L

Head-To-Head: They have met 221 times in all competitions, including 163 league matches. Real have won a total of 109, with 86 of those coming in the league. Atletico have won 56 times, including 39 in the league.

Key Facts:

- A total of 38 yellow cards have been shown in the last six meeting at an average of 6.33 per game.

- Last four meetings have ended as draws, but in the six of their last seven league games, 2.5 goals have been scored.

Likely XIs:

Atletico: Oblak; Arias, Gimenez, Godin, Lucas; Thomas, Rodri, Saul, Correa; Griezmann, Morata.

Manager: Diego Simeone

Real: Courtois; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Reguilon; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius.

Manager: Santiago Solari