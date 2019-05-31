﻿
Kiren Rijiju Replaces Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore As Sports Minister In PM Narendra Modi's New Cabinet

Rijiju, 47, who is BJP's face in Northeast, had served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs

31 May 2019
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Kiren Rijiju with Jeremy Lalrinnunga, gold medalist, weightlifting during the winners of the Summer Youth Olympics 2018 felicitation ceremony, in New Delhi.
File Photo: PTI
Kiren Rijiju was on Friday appointed as the new Sports Minister in PM Narendra Modi's new cabinet. He replaced Olympic medallist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Along with the Independent charge of the Sports and Youth Affairs, Rijiju was also named as the Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

"My heartfelt gratitude to PM Narendra Modi for reposing faith in me to be a member of his council of ministers. I sincerely thank Amit Shahji along with karyakartas and well-wishers across India," Rijiju tweeted on Thursday after taking the oath.

"For me 'leadership is not about power and privilege, it is about responsibility'," he added.

Rathore was not inducted in the list of ministers, who took the oath of office and secrecy at the forecourts of Rashtrapati Bhawan on Thursday.

Rijiju, 47, who is BJP's face in Northeast, had served as the Minister of State for Home Affairs.

(IANS)

