Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020, Live Cricket Scores: It's Chris Gayle Vs Jofra Archer

On a five-match winning spree, Kings XI Punjab face Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. It is a must-win game for both teams as two full points can make a world of difference between qualifying and not making the IPL playoffs reserved for the four top teams at the end of the double-header league competition. KXIP - 12 points from 12 matches - are just two points ahead of RR. Kings are now fourth in the standings while RR are seventh but all that can change very quickly in the final week before the playoffs.



Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals have gone head-to-head 20 times with RR winning 11 matches to KXIP’s nine. (LIVE SCORECARD | POINTS TABLE | RESULTS & SCHEDULE)



PREVIEW

Both Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals are coming off morale-boosting victories. While KXIP defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets, RR stunned defending champions Mumbai Indians by an identical margin.



It’s two wins from three at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi for Steve Smith’s side and they would look to continue this strong performance in the clash against the Kings. The win against MI would have given the Royals fresh hope and Ben Stokes scoring a magnificent century (107 not out off 60 balls) as an opener will make Steve Smith's team believe in themselves again.



RR's batting line-up has a few match winners. While Smith has been woefully out of form, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Robin Uthappa can turn games on their day. “We are where we are in the table and we can't change that now. We have to win our last two matches it's as simple as that. It is an extremely tight and exciting end to the season and we hope to be one of the teams making it through to the playoffs," said RR coach Amol Muzumdar.



Kings XI Punjab are on a roll. With five straight wins, KL Rahul's team has looked confident. Chris Gayle's presence has not only given some momentum up the order but luck too. The Jamaican has tried to spend more time at the wicket and that's always dangerous for the opponent bowlers. The Gayle vs Archer clash on Friday will be an interesting one.



The first leg clash between KXIP and RR was a high scoring contest in Sharjah. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal featured in a 183-run record opening wicket stand as KXIP scored 223 for two wickets. Then RR responded with belligerence. Sanju Samson (85) featured in two major partnerships -- 81-run second-wicket stand with Steve Smith (50) and a 61-run stand with Rahul Tewatia (53) -- to steer Rajasthan Royals to a stunning win with three balls to spare.



"Well Kings XI are a strong team, there is no doubt about that. Since Chris Gayle has come into the fold, they look like a completely different outfit. Rajasthan Royal have to believe in their overseas players because they have got some real talent, possibly the four most talented overseas players in Butler, Stokes, Smith and Archer and they have go out there and play fearless cricket. At the end of the day, if those guys don't win it, Tewatia will," Graeme Swann said on STAR Sports in his preview of the KXIP vs RR match.

