Poshan
﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor Score Centuries As New Zealand-England Second Test Is Drawn

Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor Score Centuries As New Zealand-England Second Test Is Drawn

Centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor helped New Zealand draw the second Test with England.

Omnisport 03 December 2019
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor Score Centuries As New Zealand-England Second Test Is Drawn
Kane Williamson (104) and Ross Taylor (105) were unbeaten when the weather stopped play in the second session on day five at Seddon Park in Hamilton.
Getty Images
Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor Score Centuries As New Zealand-England Second Test Is Drawn
outlookindia.com
2019-12-03T09:53:01+0530

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor scored centuries before the rain arrived as the second Test between New Zealand and England was drawn on Tuesday.

(Cricket News)

Williamson (104) and Taylor (105) were unbeaten when the weather stopped play in the second session on day five at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

The pair had put on 213 for the third wicket as the Black Caps got to 241-2 – a lead of 140 runs.

England had their chances – Joe Denly dropped a simple catch in the opening session – but fell to a 1-0 series defeat.

The flat Seddon Park pitch continued to offer little, but England did themselves no favours in their bid for an unlikely victory to begin day five.

Williamson was dropped on 39, Ollie Pope unable to hold onto a regulation catch down leg side off Ben Stokes (0-58).

Denly then put down an even easier chance when the New Zealand captain was on 62.

Jofra Archer (0-27) was already celebrating as Williamson poked a soft shot to Denly at midwicket, but the simple chance was dropped.

That was as close as England got to a wicket as Williamson reached his 21st Test century and Taylor his 19th after back-to-back sixes.

Taylor also went past 7,000 Test runs, becoming the second New Zealander – after Stephen Fleming – to reach the milestone.

Subscribe to Outlook’s Newsletter

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp Comments
READ MORE IN:
Omnisport Football Sports
Next Story : USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Wins Ballon D'Or Feminin Ahead Of Lucy Bronze, Alex Morgan
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Sports
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS





Advertisement
Advertisement