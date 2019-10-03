Poshan
﻿
Jyotiraditya Scindia Camp Sweeps Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association Polls

Panel member Abhilash Khandekar was elected president of the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association unopposed.

PTI 03 October 2019
In the election for the secretary's post, Sanjeev Rao defeated Amitabh Vijayvargiya by 17 votes.
outlookindia.com
2019-10-03T08:25:24+0530

The panel supported by Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's faction on Wednesday swept the election to the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) at Indore.

(Cricket News)

For the post of treasurer, Pawan Jain emerged victorious, defeating his rival Prem Patel by 78 votes.

Ramnik Singh Saluja was elected unopposed as vice-president of the MPCA.

Siddhiyani Patni was elected unopposed to the post of joint secretary of the association.

Congratulating the winners, Scindia, a former MPCA president, said, "I am confident the tradition of goodwill and cooperation will be carried forward by the new office- bearers."

