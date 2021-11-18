Advertisement
Thursday, Nov 18, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Stuns South Koreans To Win Individual Gold At Asian Archery Championships

Jyothi defeated 2015 world champion Kim Yunhee 148-143 in a lopsided semifinal, then sealed India's first gold with a win against Oh Yoohyun in a thriller by one point (146-145).

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Stuns South Koreans To Win Individual Gold At Asian Archery Championships
Jyothi Surekha Vennam also won three silver medals at the Yankton Worlds in September, 2021. | Courtesy: Archery Association of India

Trending

Jyothi Surekha Vennam Stuns South Koreans To Win Individual Gold At Asian Archery Championships
outlookindia.com
2021-11-18T17:28:03+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 18 Nov 2021, Updated: 18 Nov 2021 5:28 pm

World Championship triple silver medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam overcame the mighty Korean challenge twice, including in a gripping but controversial final, to win the women's compound individual gold at the Asian Archery Championships in Dhaka on Thursday. (More Sports News)

Fresh from winning three silver medals at the Yankton Worlds in September, Jyothi defeated 2015 world champion Kim Yunhee 148-143 in a lopsided semifinal, before sealing India's first gold against Oh Yoohyun with a one-point win (146-145).

Leading by two points going into the final set, the world number six Jyothi shot one 10 and hit the 9-ring twice, which was enough to land India the first gold medal after the Korean hit the 9-ring in a controversial decision.

The entire Korean contingent including the coaches challenged, believing it to be a 10, but the judge ruled it a 9, giving the result in India's favour.

"The arrow was completely missing 10. All Korean coaches went to the target which is not allowed as per rules to put pressure on the judge. As per the World Archery rules, it is a one judge call and cannot be protested," said an Indian coach in Dhaka.

From the Magazine

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Private MBA Institutions In India

India's Best B-Schools 2022: Top Public MBA Institutions In India

The Great Indian Dream: How Youngsters Are Creating Wealth With Offbeat Ideas

Indian Richie Rich: A Billion Bucks Worth Of Brash And Brilliant Minds

Diary | 'Udham Singh' Is An Emotional Journey: Vicky Kaushal

Jyothi started off in a spectacular fashion drilling in three perfect 10s to lead 20-29.

But two 9s in the second end meant that the 25-year-old Indian scored 28, as the experienced Korean shot two 10s en route to 29, which levelled the scores 58-all.

Showing great composure, the Andhra archer tilted the match in her favour once again with three 10s from her three arrows in the third set to go ahead 88-86.

Both the archers shot a perfect third round with scores of 30 each and all eyes were on the final end with Jyothi holding on to her slender one-point advantage.

Needing a 10 in the final arrow to take the match to shoot-off, Yoohyun missed the ring by millimetres with the judge ruling out the Korean's protest.

It turned out to be a sweet revenge for the Indian who settled for a silver in the mixed team event after losing to the top seed Koreans by one point to conclude her campaign with two medals. Jyothi had the company of 19-year-old Rishabh Yadav in the mixed pair event.

After being locked 38-all in the opening round, the experienced Korean duo of former world champion Kim Yunhee and Choi Younghee stepped up, shooting four perfect 10s en route to winning it 155-154.

This was India's second medal of the competition and also for 19-year-old Yadav who had bagged a team bronze along with former Asian Games gold medallist Abhishek Verma and Aman Saini on Wednesday.

Making his debut at the Asian Championships, Yadav outshone his mentor Verma to be the best among the Indians in the individual ranking round and qualify for the mixed team event.

In a game of small margins, the Indian pair managed just two 10s from their four arrows in the second end.

There was an opportunity in the third end when the Koreans shot two 9s, as the Indian pair needed all 10s to square it up. But they managed three 10s from their four arrows as the Koreans held on to their narrow lead to clinch the gold.

Tags

PTI Dhaka Bangladesh Archery Other Sports Sports
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Sports

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Tamil Nadu Beat Kerala To Enter Semis Of National T20 Competition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22: Tamil Nadu Beat Kerala To Enter Semis Of National T20 Competition

Seeking Max Verstappen F1 Penalty: FIA To Hear Mercedes' Right Of Review Challenge

India Women's Tour Of Brazil: Head Coach Thomas Dennerby Reveals 23-member Football Squad

WTA Expresses Concerns Over Missing Chinese Tennis Player Peng Shuai

FIFA World Cup 2022: South American Referee Suspended After Failing To Give Red Card In ARG vs BRA Game

Asian Archery Championships 2021: India's Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Rishabh Yadav Settle For Silver

IND Vs NZ, 2021: India Gear Up For Series Win With Better Middle-Order Show

Australia's Matthew Wade Plans To Retire After T20 World Cup 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

India Herald New Era With Five-Wicket T20 Win Vs New Zealand

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

Dani Alves Insisted On Returning To Help Barcelona Recover

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

IITF Returns After Pandemic Break

Highway To The Skies

Highway To The Skies

Advertisement

More from Sports

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Progresses To Quarterfinals

Indonesia Masters Badminton: PV Sindhu Progresses To Quarterfinals

Roger Federer Sees 'End Is Near'; Hopes For On-Court Farewell

Roger Federer Sees 'End Is Near'; Hopes For On-Court Farewell

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is 'Very Flexible' With India Batting Order

IND Vs NZ, 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Is 'Very Flexible' With India Batting Order

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: No David Warner, Mitchell Marsh In Kevin Pietersen’s Dream 11

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021: No David Warner, Mitchell Marsh In Kevin Pietersen’s Dream 11

Read More from Outlook

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Kashmir Civilian Killings: The Long Wait And Agony After

Naseer Ganai / For the grieving kin of those killed in the recent spate, the wait for the body of the deceased is now one of pain and long hard struggle.

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Paytm, Nykaa, Sapphire Foods: Public Offer Funding Early-Investor Exit?

Rajiv Ranjan Singh / CarTrade Tech, Easy Trip Planners and nine more IPOs of new age companies in 2021 had 100 percent Offer for Sale (OFS) translating to transfer of risk from rich individuals to retail public.

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

No Warner, Marsh In Pietersen’s Dream 11 T20 World Cup Team

Soumitra Bose / Kevin Pietersen has included three Pakistanis and two each from Sri Lanka and South Africa in his T20 World Cup dream XI.

Skin To Skin Contact: How It Travelled Path Of Judiciary

Skin To Skin Contact: How It Travelled Path Of Judiciary

Outlook Web Desk / The Supreme court on Thursday quashed the controversial skin to skin contact POCSO judgement. A look at the controversies this concept has garnered so far.

Advertisement