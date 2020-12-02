Juventus Vs Dynamo Kiev Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Match

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus are battling with Lionel Messi's Barcelona for the top spot in the Group G of UEFA Champions League 2020-21, and they meet Dynamo Kiev (Kyiv) in their penultimate league match. (More Football News)

Juve have lost only two of their 26 home group-stage matches in the UCL, albeit with that defeat coming against the Catalan giants in October, when Ronaldo was battling coronavirus.

Now, the Portuguese superstar is back. And he will love to increase his tally against Dynamo. The former Real Madrid frontman has scored three goals in two previous meetings with Dynamo in UEFA's flagship competition.

Massive day for Stephanie Frappart. She will become the first woman to take charge of a men's Champions League game. The 36-year-old French referee conducted the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the USA and the Netherlands. And she has refereed French Ligue 1 games since 2019. And here are the starting XIs: Juventus: Szczesny; de Ligt, Bonucci, Demiral; Chiesa, McKennie, Bentancur, Alex Sandro; Ramsey; Morata, Ronaldo Dynamo Kyiv: Bushchan; Kedziora, Popov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko; Shepeliev, Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Verbic, Rodrigues

Should he score again, it will be 13 years and 25 days after his last goal against them, in 2007 – the longest gap between goals for one player against a single side.

Meanwhile, third place is the best Dynamo can hope for and they enter this match with just one win to their name in 12 Champions League games, losing the last two of those. Not since 2007-08 have they lost three or more on the spin.

As things stand now, Barca lead the points table with 12 points from four wins while Juve are second with nine points. Dynamo and Ferencvaros are third and fourth respectively, with one point each; and separated by goal difference.

In the first leg, Juve won 2-0 in Kyiv with Alvaro Morata scoring both the goals.

Check match and telecast details here:

Match: Juventus Vs Dynamo Kiev, UEFA Champions League 2020-21, Group G match

Date: December 3 (Thursday), 2020

Time: 01:30 AM IST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.



TV Channels: Sony Ten 3/HD (In Indian sub-continent)

Live Stream: SonyLiv (Indian sub-continent)

Elsewhere...

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, Sky Sport Uno

Ukraine: OLL.tv

UAE: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 4

UK: BTSport.com, BT Sport App

USA: ZonaFutbol, TUDN App, CBS All Access, TUDNxtra, TUDN.com

Likely XIs: Andrea Pirlo is expected to field full-strength Juventus side.

Juventus: Buffon; Cuadrado, Demiral, De Ligt, Danilo; Kulusevski, McKennie, Bentancur, Chiesa; Morata, Ronaldo.

Dynamo Kiev: Bushchan; Kedziora, Popov, Zabarnyi, Mykolenko; Andriyevskyi, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Shepelev, De Pena; Verbic.

