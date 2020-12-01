Stephanie Frappart To Become First Female Official To Referee Champions League Match

Stephanie Frappart has been appointed as the referee for Juventus' clash with Dynamo Kiev, making the French official the first woman to oversee a Champions League match. (Football News)

Frappart refereed the 2019 Women's World Cup final between the United States and the Netherlands, before going on to take charge of Liverpool's meeting with Chelsea in the UEFA Super Cup.

It made her the first woman to officiate a game in a major UEFA men's competition, and now the 36-year-old – a regular Ligue 1 referee – is set to make history once again.

Juve face Kiev in Turin on Wednesday, with progress to the last 16 already secured for Andrea Pirlo's side.

Frappart refereed her first Europa League fixture in October, when Leicester City took on Zorya Luhansk at the King Power Stadium, and last week ran the rule over Granada v Omonoia Nicosia.

The referee who took charge of the #FIFAWWC final in 2019 has broken new ground



Stephanie Frappart will become the first woman to referee a men's @ChampionsLeague game when she oversees @juventusfc@DynamoKyiv on Wednesday.



Get in there, Stephanie! pic.twitter.com/qOZ6eLtoNh — FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) November 30, 2020

Following the Super Cup clash in Istanbul last year, which Liverpool won 5-4 on penalties following a 2-2 draw after extra time, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp hailed the performance of Frappart and her all-female team of officials.

"I spoke to the refereeing team after the game [and said] that if we would have played like they whistled, then we would have won 6-0," Klopp told reporters.

"They played a brilliant game. They were good, they were really good. There was pressure on them like hell. It was an historic moment and they stayed themselves, stayed calm and did what they had to do in a very difficult and intense game.

"I couldn't have more respect, it was a really brilliant performance."

